New Samsung Flip Pro interactive display showcased at ISTELive 2022

At ISTELive 2022 this week Samsung Electronics is showcasing a new interactive display designed to provide students with impactful and immersive learning. Available in two sizes measuring either 75 or 85 inches the Samsung Flip Pro has been designed to provide teachers with the ability to deliver “dynamic lessons, spark active learning and inspire better learning outcomes for all students.” Check out the promo trailer below to learn more about the latest interactive display from Samsung and its features.

Flip Pro interactive display

“Teachers and students can bring bold new ideas to life instantly with Samsung’s best-in-class multi-touch display with a latency of just 26ms for an intuitive real-world writing and drawing experience. The Flip Pro ignites classroom engagement by making it easy to access and display multimedia content from any device with multiple connectivity options, including USB, HDMI, DP and OPS slots.

Educators can also connect the display to any network and other devices through LAN port and wireless screen-mirroring. The Flip Pro introduces 3-in-1 USB-C connectivity with a single port for screen mirroring, touch control and external device charging (max. 65W).”

“Whether it’s used in a blended or in-person learning environment, the Flip Pro seamlessly connects teachers and students across devices to empower interactive, immersive learning. Ideal for schools with 1:1 technology, the SmartView+ feature allows up to 50 students to wirelessly connect their device, with a multi-view of up to six screens.

The display is compatible with leading education software and apps, such as Google Classroom, Google Duo, Office 365 and MimioConnect, in addition to cloud storage services like Google Drive and Microsoft OneDrive. This makes it easy for teachers to do video conferencing, measure understanding, and share interactive lessons and assignments—creating classrooms where everyone can participate and excel. A newly added front control panel, brightness control sensors, and four front- and rear-facing speakers also enhance the overall teaching experience.”

Source : Samsung

