New Samsung Wallet launched in the UK

Samsung has announced that it is launching its new Samsung Wallet in the UK, the new service was launched in the US earlier this month.

Samsung Wallet will combine both Samsung Pay and Samsung Pass into one app and it can be used for payments, and to store loyalty cards, gift cards, and more.

“Samsung Wallet is bringing a new level of everyday convenience to mobile devices with a totally safe and secure environment for storing passwords, payment cards and more,” said Teg Dosanjh, European Director of Content and Services, ETO at Samsung Electronics. “As part of our ongoing commitment to open ecosystems, we will continue to expand on the capabilities of Samsung Wallet by working closely with our trusted partners and developers.”

Samsung Wallet is protected by a defence-grade security platform, Samsung Knox. Protection includes fingerprint recognition and encryption which help safeguards users’ sensitive data, so only the device owner can access their important information. Along with Samsung Knox, certain key sensitive items in Samsung Wallet are stored in an isolated environment – the embedded Secure Element, which also helps protect against digital and physical hacking.

Galaxy users in five markets – France, Germany Italy, Spain, the UK, and the US, can simply open Samsung Pay or Samsung Pass app from their eligible Galaxy devices[3] and follow the prompt to update and migrate to Samsung Wallet or visit the Galaxy Store to learn more.

You can find out more details about the new Samsung Wallet over at Samsung’s website at the link below.

Source Samsung

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals