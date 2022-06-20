AGON PRO AG344UXM ultrawide monitor with KVM switch

AOC has this month introduced a new monitor featuring a MiniLED backlight with 1152 dimming zones to achieve an eye-catching high-level DisplayHDR 1000, 170 Hz refresh rate, 1 ms GtG response time. The new AGON PRO AG344UXM ultrawide monitor will be available to purchase next month during July 2022 priced at £1,430.

A handy feature on the AG344UXM is the ability to use it as a KVM switch. The 4-port USB hub with a USB-B upstream port when connected to a keyboard and mouse, can be toggled with the KVM switch to control the device connected via the USB-C port such as when connected to a laptop or via the USB-B upstream port when connected to a another PC. Enabling you to share one single keyboard, mouse and monitor between multiple computers.

Ultrawide monitor with KVM switch

“The AG344UXM features USB-C input, which supports transferring the full display signal with 170 Hz refresh rate and 10-bit colour, while providing 90 W USB Power Delivery simultaneously. This means that a gaming/high-end laptop or a powerful miniPC can also be connected to the monitor to take advantage of the monitor’s high refresh rate using USB-C, while being powered and charged”

“The AG344UXM is a clear contender as the definitive single display for all tasks from entertainment/gaming to work and productivity. Featuring DisplayPort 1.4 and the future-proof HDMI 2.1 connectivity, the AG344UXM can be easily connected to the latest generation of GPUs or current-gen consoles.

The striking design of the AG344UXM follows the design language of its AGON PRO siblings with 3-sides frameless front side and red accents on the back, bestowed upon with the “Red Dot Design Award”. For increased customisation, the LightFX RGB lighting on the rear can be synchronised with other AOC peripherals using the G-Menu software. In terms of ergonomics, the sturdy metal stand of the AG344UXM offers tilt and swivel adjustment to cater to individual preferences.”

