INNOCN 44C1G super ultrawide monitor

If you are in the market for a super ultrawide monitor you may be interested in the latest creation by the engineers at INNOCN in the form of the 44C1G Ultra-Wide 43.8″ WFHD monitor. Priced at $709 the affordable 43.8 inch monitor features a 32:9 ultrawide Premium ADS panel delivering double FHD 1080p resolution at 120hz. Supporting AMD FreeSync Premium & HDR 400 Technology the ultrawide monitor is equipped with 1 x DP, 1 x USB C, 2 x HDMI, 1 x 3.5MM Audio Jack, enabling you to connect your USB-C devices directly to the monitor such as your new Apple and M1 or M2 laptops, PS5, Xbox consoles or similar.

Super ultrawide monitor

“Working is how most people spend their time, and let’s face it, work environments can rapidly get crowded and disorganized. Making a mess is the last thing on anyone’s mind, and with the 44C1G Ultra-Wide Monitor, a person can concentrate on what is important. This monitor is wall mountable, so there is more area to work and the necessities may be left on the desk, but it does come with a swivel stand with adjustable height and tilt for those that prefer their alternatives. With this equipment, it is simple to conduct business from home. The split screen can be utilized to host a Zoom Meeting with business partners on one side and notes, graphs, and other important information on the other, ensuring that meetings operate smoothly. Not to mention that the monitor’s HDMI 2.0, Type-C 65 W, and DisplayPort connections allow it to connect to a variety of devices.”

“No one wants to hear about all work and no play, and with the 44C1G Ultra-Wide Monitor, a person can invite friends over for a movie night or connect their compatible gaming systems and devices to have an experience unlike any other. The 43.8″ screen ensures that the likelihood of eye squinting is greatly reduced. Playing video games will be even more pleasurable when buddies can link their controllers and share a portion of the screen. This device is fitting for musicians that enjoy creating and editing their own music. There will be no more cumbersome outdated equipment taking up room. All of the applications and editing tools can be launched and opened from this one device, allowing room in the workspace for speakers, headphones, an audio box, a laptop, synthesizers, and anything else that gets those creative juices flowing.”

Source : INNOCN

