MSI Optix MAG301CR gaming monitor 200hz and 1ms response

MSI has launched a new gaming monitor this month in the form of the Optix MAG301CR curved gaming monitor, fitted with a wide 30″ WFHD display supporting resolutions up to 2560 x 1080 pixels. The Optix MAG301CR has a 200hz refresh rate and 1 ms response time and has been designed for fast-paced game genres such as FPS, RTS, and MOBAs.

The Optix MAG301CR comes complete with its own companion Gaming OSD application allowing you to control your monitor’s display direct from the software rather than having to fiddle with buttons and menus directly on the display. You can customize display settings in the app and it will then automatically apply the changes once you start using the monitor. Lastly, the Gaming OSD App also allows you to use in-game hotkeys to adjust display settings.

The Night Vision settings part of MSI’s monitor configuration software, smartly computes and amplifies details in dark areas of the screen, avoiding overly brightening the screen and causing areas to overexpose during gameplay.

“This 21:9 panel allows gamers to enjoy a wider viewing angle compared to other traditional 16:9 panels. A widescreen will also allow gamers to multitask with several windows, leading to significant improvements in operational and gaming efficiency.

High Dynamic Range (HDR) display delivers better color and contrast accuracy. Optix MAG301CR is equipped with HDR technology that can produce images with more detail, a wide range of colors, and look similar to what is seen by the human eye when compared to traditional monitors.”

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet MSI for the Optix MAG301CR display, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

Source : MSI

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals