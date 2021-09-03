VESA DisplayHDR True Black 600 performance standard introduced

The Video Electronics Standards Association (VESA) announced today the introduction of a new 600 performance level to its DisplayHDR True Black high dynamic range (HDR) standard specifications. DisplayHDR True Black allows for up to 100X deeper black levels in addition to a greater dynamic range and a 4X improvement in rise time compared to VESA’s DisplayHDR 1000 performance tier. The new True Black 600 tier offers higher luminance than the existing DisplayHDR and True Black 400 and 500 tiers. DisplayHDR and DisplayHDR True Black are the display industry’s first fully open standards specifying HDR quality for LCD and emissive displays, respectively.

VESA DisplayHDR True Black 600 performance standard

“Based on VESA’s widely adopted High-Performance Monitor and Display Compliance Test Specification (DisplayHDR), the DisplayHDR True Black standard is optimized for emissive display technologies, such as organic light emitting diode (OLED) and future microLED displays.”

“This enables a visually stunning experience for home theater and gaming enthusiasts. The new 600 level requires a 20 percent increase in luminance compared to the True Black 500 level, which results in a noticeably brighter screen while maintaining the same outstanding black level and color quality typified in OLED displays.”

Source : VESA

