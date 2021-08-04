Crucial P5 Plus M.2 NVMe Gen4 SSD storage range introduced

Micron Technology has this week announced the immediate availability of its new Crucial P5 Plus PCIe SSD range thanks to its 176-layer NAND design the SSD storage provides lower power consumption, higher speeds, and denser storage solutions. “Micron’s advanced 176L 3D TLC NAND and innovative controller technology, yields up to 66% faster sequential write speeds and nearly double the sequential reads of prior generation Crucial SSDs.” The new P5 Plus NVMe SSD drives are available in 500 GB, 1 TB and 2 TB storage capacities and are priced at $108 $180 and $368 respectively and come with a five year limited warranty and support a M.2 (2280) form factor.

“Are you ready for next-gen performance? The Crucial P5 Plus SSD delivers remarkable speed and data protection with sequential reads up to 6600MB/s1 for transformative computing. Engineered by Micron® with the latest Gen4 NVMe™ technology, the Crucial P5 Plus includes advanced features like full hardware-based encryption, dynamic write acceleration, and adaptive thermal protection to keep your data safe while enhancing system reliability. Designed specifically for intensive workloads, high-quality creative content, and hardcore gaming, the P5 Plus is also backward compatible with most Gen3 systems for ultimate flexibility. “

“With data intensive workloads on the rise, consumers increasingly demand high-performance storage solutions for their needs including engineering applications, video editing, content creation and gaming,” said Teresa Kelley, vice president and general manager of Micron’s Consumer Products Group. “By using our powerful, industry-leading 176-layer 3D NAND, coupled with the latest high-bandwidth storage interface, the P5 Plus Gen4 SSD makes lightning-fast computing storage accessible for a broad spectrum of consumers in the market.”

Source : Micron Technology

