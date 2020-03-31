Transcend MicroSDXC cards with SLC caching for increased burst write speeds introduced

Transcend has introduced new MicroSDXC cards with SLC caching for increased burst write speeds.The new USD230I memory card from Transcend has been equipped with a host-transparent internal logic that treats a small portion of the 3D TLC NAND flash as SLC, to improve write performance in short bursts.

“The card is also endowed with a broad operational temperature range of -40 to 85 °C. The USD230I offers sequential transfer-rates of up to 100 MB/s, with up to 3,400 IOPS random access. It comes in capacities of 8 GB, 16 GB, 32 GB, and 64 GB, offering endurance (TBW) of 36 TB for the 8 GB variant, 70 TB for the 16 GB and 32 GB variants, and 140 TB for the 64 GB variant.” explains the Tech Power Up website.

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet by Transcend, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

Source : TPU

