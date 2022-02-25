World’s First Official League of Legends gaming monitor created by AOC

AOC the monitor arm of AGON has partnered with Riot Games to create the world’s first official League of Legends gaming monitor. The 27″ IPS-screen features a QHD resolution, and the refresh rate of 170 Hz and a 1 ms response time. As well as supporting Adaptive Sync with FreeSync Premium, VESA DisplayHDR 400, ShadowControl and offering a flicker free mode. The new AOC gaming monitor will be available to purchase from online retailers such as Amazon next month priced at $480.

League of Legends gaming monitor

“We are thrilled about our partnership with Riot Games and having the opportunity to combine our expertise in monitors technology with League of Legends’ magic, bringing an exciting product for the LoL fans”, said Stefan Sommer, Head of Global Marketing at AOC. The AG275QXL offers outstanding features like the League of Legends Mode, the LoL QuickSwitch, exclusive power on/off sounds, Light FX Sync, and the LoL Signature OSD design.”

“Visually, the monitor is an outstanding piece that incorporates LoL in every aspect: The chassis and stand are embellished with elements of the iconic Hextech design seen throughout the League of Legends universe. The monitor gleams thanks to the special Light FX that syncs up with the action happening in-game. The dedicated LoL mode ensures the view of Summoner’s Rift is seen with visual clarity in mind. Players will be fully immersed with their own League of Legends monitor.”

Source : AOC

