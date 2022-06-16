These iOS 16 features won’t work on older iPhones (Video)

Apple’s iOS 16 was unveiled at WWDC last week, the first beta of the software is available to developers and the first public beta is coming next month.

We previously heard which handsets would be getting the new iOS 16 updates. Now it would appear that whilst a number of devices will be eligible for the update, not all features will work on all devices.

Some of the older iPhones which are eligible for this new software update will not be able to use all of the features of the software.

The video below from Zollotech gives us a look at which features will not work on older iPhones, let’s find out more details.

As we can see from the video, a number of features will not be available on all models of the iPhone that are eligible for the update.

Some features will only be available on the latest iPhone 13 model, of course, this may change when the final version of Apple’s iOS 16 is released.

Here is the list of iPhones that will be getting this new software update:

iPhone SE (2nd gen and above)

iPhone 8 and 8 Plus

iPhone X

iPhone XR

iPhone XS and XS Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 Mini

iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 Mini

iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max

We are expecting Apple to release their iOS 16 software update sometime in September along with their new iPhone 14 range.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals