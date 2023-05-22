How to use the Do Not Disturb iPhone feature to stop unwanted notifications

If you have been receiving too many notifications or interruptions throughout the day on your iPhone, you might be interested no that Apple rolled out new do not disturb iPhone features in its iOS 15 and iPadOS 15. This quick guide will take you through where the do not disturb is on your iPhone.

As well as everything you need to know about using the iOS Do Not Disturb menu to silence calls, notifications and alerts that you might receive when your iPhone is locked. The feature is extremely useful if you are trying to remain focused while studying or working, removing any unimportant distractions from breaking your chain of thought.

Apple has also made it easy to schedule Do Not Disturb during certain times of the day or allow calls from certain people most important to you, so you never miss that important call from your friend or family member. You will know when Do Not Disturb is enabled on your iPhone as a small crescent moon icon will appear in the status bar on your lock screen.

How to turn on do not disturb on iPhone

1. Open the Settings app menu and then Focus

2. Select the Do Not Disturb option as shown in the image above

3. Here you can set the notifications you would like to receive from certain people in your contact list and also allow certain applications to bypass the do not disturb feature and present their notifications to you.

It is also worth mentioning that you can turn on the Do Not Disturb iPhone feature directly from the Control Centre if preferred. Simply open the Control Centre on your iOS device and touch and hold Focus and then select the Do Not Disturb option.

Customise your screens and settings

Apple makes it very easy for you to customize the lock screen or home screen page of your iPhone or Apple watch to help limit any distractions that you might receive from those unwanted apps. It is also worth remembering that you can turn off notifications from specific applications by simply going to Settings > Notifications and strolling through the list of applications you have loaded on your iPhone, disabling notifications where appropriate.

How to turn off do not disturb

If you’d like to change your settings or perhaps disable the do not disturb feature, simply retrace your steps by following the instructions below :

1. Open the Settings app menu and go to Focus

2. Press the Do Not Disturb option

3. Here you can select your silence notifications, contact and applications as well as add Focus filters or turn Focus on automatically if desired at certain times.

Use Driving Focus to not be disturbed in your vehicle

If your iPhone is running iOS 15 or later Apple has implemented a Driving Focus feature that prevents any notifications from distracting you when you drive. Once enabled, text messages and the notifications will be silenced or limited although you can ask Siri to read replies to you if you so wish. Removing the need for you to handle or look at your iPhone.

Once enabled any incoming calls will only be allowed when the iPhone is connected to your in vehicle CarPlay system or your car’s Bluetooth or hands-free accessories. If you are interested in setting up Driving Focus, simply follow the instructions below.

1. Open the Settings app menu and go to Focus

2. Follow the on-screen instructions provided by Apple to set up different sections such as your desired Allowed notifications and more.

If you would like to turn off Driving Focus, simply open the Control Centre on your iPhone and then touch and hold Focus and then select the Driving option to turn it on or off. As a reminder to alert you that Driving Focus is turned on, your iPhone will show a small vehicle in the status bar as well as on the Lock Screen. Also, when anyone tries to distribute by sending you a message, they will see that you have silenced notifications turned on but will still be able to notify if something is urgent.

You can also enable Driving Focus to turn on automatically using the motion detectors in your iPhone or when you connect your phone to an in car Bluetooth device or accessory. You can also manually enable Driving Focus from the Control Centre, as previously explained.

If you would like to learn more about the features on your iPhone it might be worth jumping over to the official Apple support website or booking an appointment with an Apple Genius bar representative to help you sort any issues you may be experiencing.



