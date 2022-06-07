Samsung Odyssey Neo G8, G7, G4 gaming monitors now available

If you have been patiently waiting for Samsung to make available their new range of gaming monitors in the form of the Samsung Odyssey Neo G8, G7 and G4. You will be pleased to know that Samsung has announced the global availability of the 2022 Odyssey G85NB, G75NB and G40B gaming monitor range. With the Samsung G85NB offering gamers the world’s first 240 Hz 4K gaming monitor in a 32 inch form factor.

The new 32-inch Odyssey Neo G8 is the world’s first and fastest monitor that combines a 4K (3,840 x 2,160) 1000R curved VA panel featuring Quantum Matrix Technology, with 240 Hz super-fast refresh rate and 1 ms response time (GtG). The 4K resolution is also supported by a color gamut up to 95% of DCI-P3 color gamut. The design of the Neo G8 was inspired by the iconic style of the Odyssey Neo G9, offering an effortlessly cool exterior which is packed with premium gaming performance features.

“Samsung is excited to unveil the world’s fastest 4K gaming monitor to unlock even more opportunities and deliver innovation to the market, creating a new and incredibly immersive experience,” said Hyesung Ha, Executive Vice President of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics. “Gamers ultimately desire that immersive experience in unity with their character and scene, and the Odyssey enables this with superior features and lifelike picture quality to give players a thrill.”

Samsung Odyssey gaming monitors

“Together with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, the gaming monitor’s outstanding 4K 240 Hz refresh rate and ultra-low 1 ms response time allow players to get real-world accuracy to maximize their potential and compete at the highest level in any gaming environment. The Neo G8 also utilizes Quantum Mini LED technology, enabling ultra-fine and precise control of the densely packed LEDs, ensuring gamers see both dark and bright scenes as they were intended. In addition, Quantum HDR 2000 with a 2,000nit peak brightness and a million-to-one static contrast ratio brings out the most subtle details for unparalleled immersion.”

“The Odyssey Neo G8 is also built to provide a wide range of innovative features to enhance any gaming experience. The monitor is equipped with new display technology called Matte Display which provides both anti-glare and anti-reflection protection, minimizing distractions and keeping users focused on the content in front of them. Plus, the monitor offers a Height Adjustable Stand (HAS), as well as Swivel and Tilt functionality for ergonomic efficiency and Video Electronics Standards Association (VESA) compliant mounting. Users can customize their space for maximum comfort and productivity, supported by the flexibility of the Neo G8.”

The Samsung Odyssey G85NB, G75NB and G40B gaming monitors will be available globally throughout June, with launch schedules varying by region.

Source : Samsung

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals