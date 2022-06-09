Philips launches new 27 and 24 inch IPS monitors for work and pleasure

Geeky Gadgets

Phillips IPS monitor

Phillips has this week introduced new additions to its range of IPS monitors extending its 5000 series display range with the addition of the new 27E1N5600HE and 24E1N5300HE Multi-Utility Monitors. The 27″ (68.6 cm) 27E1N5600HE and the 24″ (23.8″ / 60.5 cm) 24E1N5300HE will soon be available to purchase during the middle of June 2022 priced at £379 and £269 respectively. Artem Khomenko, Senior Product Manager for Europe at MMD Monitors & Displays explains :

“The Philips 27E1N5600HE and 24E1N5300HE monitors are the ideal choices for people who want it all – in a clean design. Whether working from home, surfing the web or relaxing with a game or a movie, these models enable users to do more, achieve more and enjoy more.”

“Whether surfing the web, retouching photos, playing video games or watching a favourite movie, visual quality is essential. The Philips 27E1N5600HE and 24E1N5300HE both feature high-performance IPS panels for crisp images and vivid colours that can be enjoyed from ultra-wide angles of 178/178 degrees. The Philips 27E1N5600HE offers the stunning clarity of a Quad HD (2560 x 1440) resolution to make images and graphics truly pop, while the Philips 24E1N5300HE with Full HD (1920 x 1080) resolution delivers bright colours and crisp detail for a true-to-life picture.”

Features of the IPS monitors include

  • 27-inch or 24-inch IPS panels with wide viewing angles for clear, accurate images
  • Crystal-clear QHD (2560 x 1440) resolution in the 27E1N5600HE
  • Full HD (1920 x 1080) resolution in the 24E1N5300HE
  • USB Type-C technology for hassle-free one-cable connectivity
  • Integrated 5MP Windows Hello webcam with noise-cancelling microphone for easy and secure collaboration
  • Built-in 5 W stereo speakers for rich multimedia
  • EasySelect menu toggle key for quick on-screen menu access
  • LowBlue mode and Flicker-free technology for easy-on-the-eyes viewing

“In addition to their visual prowess, the Philips 27E1N5600HE and 24E1N5300HE also provide an array of performance-enhancing features for collaborative work, hassle-free connectivity, immersive entertainment and physical comfort. Equipped with a USB Type-C connector including USB Power Delivery, these monitors allow users to charge their compatible device while transferring data at super-speed and watching high-resolution video, all using a single, slim, reversible cable.”

For more information on the new IPS monitors unveiled by Philips this week jump over to the official website by following the link below

Source : Phillips

