Phillips M5000 series gaming monitors unveiled from £320

Philips has introduced its new M5000 series gaming monitors designed to provide displays for “fast-paced competitive gaming“. The Philips 27M1N5200PA is now available to purchase priced at £320 and offers a 68.5 cm or 27” inch Full HD 240 Hz Fast IPS panel to enjoy the latest games. The Philips 32M1N5800A offers a slightly larger 80 cm (31.5”) 4K UHD IPS display with a 144 Hz refresh rate and multitude of versatile features for the WFH user and will be available later this month priced at £760.

“The Philips 27M1N5200PA offers intense gameplay through its highly competitive features, making it perfect for action-oriented competitive multiplayer games. These gamers need lag-free displays and ultra-smooth yet crisp and detailed images. No frame is lost in the heat of the competition with the ultra-fast 240 Hz refresh rate, while the 0.5 ms MPRT effectively eliminates ghosting and blur, delivering sharp, crisp visuals. To fully achieve gameplay free of stutter and tearing, this monitor also features FreeSync Premium and low input lag to further enhance the gaming experience.”

“Peak performance is our main objective when developing any of our gaming monitors. It is the key to making a true difference in the users’ gaming experience and maximises their abilities in the games. This monitor is ideal for fast-paced games like FPS or MOBA titles, thanks to its Fast IPS panel that features an ultra-high refresh rate of 240 Hz, 1 ms GtG pixel response time, great viewing angles and 400 nits of brightness”,comments César Reyes Acosta, Gaming Product Manager at MMD Monitors & Display.”

“The Philips 32M1N5800A is a future-proof hybrid gaming monitor that responds to the most recent innovations in the gaming sector. This model meets the need for fast-paced PC gaming as well as next-gen consoles, granted by the inclusion of HDMI 2.1 connectivity. Gamers can choose to play intense PC games, enjoying all the benefits of its rapid 144 Hz refresh rate, or get the most out of the latest consoles with a refresh rate of 120 Hz at the 4K UHD resolution. Gameplay is butter-smooth thanks to the 1 ms (GtG) fast response time and Adaptive Sync that eliminate tear and stutter, and renders the gaming experience almost entirely lag-free thanks to the low input lag.”

