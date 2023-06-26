Go to sleep fast with the Philips Kokoon AI sleep headphones

If like most people you have problems going to sleep at night or during the day if you work shifts or would simply like to go to sleep faster. You might be interested in a new technology which combines Phillips hardware with Kokoon AI sleep technology. As you would expect the sleep headphones are the world’s 1st to be integrated with artificial intelligence to help you sleep peacefully during the night.

The Philips x Kokoon revolutionary earbuds have been specifically designed to help you fall asleep fast and stay asleep even in the noisiest environments. Early bird supporter pledges are now available for the fresh project from roughly $175 or £140 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Say goodbye to short nights and embrace the ultimate sleep experience with Sleep Headphones. These revolutionary buds were designed to help you fall asleep and stay asleep even in the noisiest environments. In a powerful partnership with Philips, our team of expert scientists brings unparalleled expertise in the field of sleep science right to the comfort of your bed.”

Go to sleep fast

“We spend a third of our lives sleeping, and it’s been scientifically proven that sleep is incredibly important for our health, happiness, performance, and relationships. Yet, so many of us leave sleep to chance. At Kokoon, we believe we can all sleep better through science. This is why we’ve teamed up with one of the worlds leading technology brands, Philips, to create the ultimate sleep solution: Sleep Headphones.”

Assuming that the Philips x Kokoon funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2023. To learn more about the Philips x Kokoon sleep headphones project audit the promotional video below.

“Equipped with powerful biometric sleep sensors and advanced noise-masking technology, and coupled with a meticulously engineered design, Sleep Headphones sense as you fall asleep, automatically fading your audio and introducing masking noise to create a tranquil environment that ensures you sleep peacefully throughout the night. They’re also incredibly comfortable; applying over a decade’s research and feedback from tens of thousands of users, we’ve built an innovative 3D statistical shape model to optimize our designs to create the most comfortable set of earbuds ever.”

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and system requirements for the sleep headphones, jump over to the official Philips x Kokoon crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals