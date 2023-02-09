Improve your sleep with the Phillips sleep headphones

Philips and sleep specialists Kokoon have joined forces to create a new pair of headphones specifically designed to be worn in bed. The Phillips N7808 sleep headphones are now available to preorder at a discount price of $175 offering a discount off the recommended retail price of $249. If you are suffering from insomnia or restless sleeping patterns you might be able to improve your sleep using the technology integrated into the unique headphones which are worn as you sleep.

“The Philips Sleep Headphones, powered by Kokoon, blends sleep science and ergonomic know-how with Philips’ century-long reputation for crafting top-notch products.”

“Kokoon has collaborated with renowned sleep centers and experts to bring you state-of-the-art sleep technology. Gain insight into your sleep patterns on a daily basis and observe long-term trends to determine what factors affect your sleep. Simple tweaks to your routine can make a big impact on how you feel.”

Improve your sleep

“Our biosensors introduce white noise during the night to assist with blocking out disruptive sounds such as snoring or external noise. Discover a more peaceful sleeping environment. Get a better night’s sleep with sounds backed by science. Select from a variety of options including meditations, soundscapes, binaural beats, and more to ease into slumber.”

“Sleep soundly with advanced biosensors that detect when you drift off and adjust sound levels accordingly, ensuring a peaceful and uninterrupted night. Experience a comfort revolution. After numerous nights of testing, our team has crafted an earbud that flawlessly conforms to the shape of your ear for maximum comfort during side sleeping.”

Source : Phillips





