Improve your sleep with the Znie Lite

If you find it hard to obtain a relaxing restful sleep you might be interested in a new device called the Znie Lite which its creators say has been specifically designed to soothe the brain. Using the Znie Lite within your bedtime routine will help you improve your sleep and the system requires no companion applications, settings or gadgets that you need to wear during the night on your body. Learn more about the technology and design of the Znie Lite in the video embedded below. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the cutting-edge project from roughly $64 or £52 (depending on current exchange rates).

“The Znie Lite is a digital device designed to improve sleeping habits. It’s made especially for those who struggle to fall asleep and stay asleep. Generating Extremely Low Frequencies (ELF), the Znie Lite works to align brain activity, preparing your mind and body to take rest. Improve sleeping habits safely and securely without over stimulating your senses, or making drastic changes to your lifestyle.”

Improve your sleep

“Our brains send and receive information via electrical signals. These signals are otherwise known as brain waves that take to various frequencies between 0.5Hz and 100Hz depending on our physical and mental condition. When we come into contact with external frequencies similar to our brain waves, we naturally gravitate and match the frequencies of that band. This phenomenon is called “brain wave entrainment” or “brain wave synchronization”.”

If the Znie Lite crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around June 2023. To learn more about the Znie Lite helps improve your sleep project play the promotional video below.

“Brainwave synchronization allows us to tune and generate specific brainwaves, which induce us into states of rest and sleep. However, most brain wave synchronizing products use audio which can adversely worsen brain fatigue (hearing loss/ headaches/ irregular sleep patterns). The Znie Lite is inaudible to the ears of humans and animals. It generates a silent and non-invasive ultra low frequency that mirrors the waves found in our brain. As a result, it guides our brain to a desired state.”

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the helps improve your sleep, jump over to the official Znie Lite crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

