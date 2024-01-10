Wi-Fi CERTIFIED 7 announced at CES 2024

The world of wireless technology has taken a significant leap forward with the introduction of Wi-Fi CERTIFIED 7. This new development in internet connectivity is set to transform the way we interact with our digital world. With the promise of faster speeds, lower latency, and increased reliability, this latest evolution in Wi-Fi technology is particularly beneficial for applications that demand a lot from our internet connections.

Imagine being able to stream 4K videos without any buffering, participate in virtual meetings without any lag, and have all your smart home devices working together seamlessly. Wi-Fi CERTIFIED 7 is making this possible by using wider 320 MHz channels, which are especially advantageous in areas that can access the 6 GHz band. This allows for multigigabit speeds that can handle more data and provide a smoother online experience.

One of the most exciting features of Wi-Fi CERTIFIED 7 is the introduction of Multi-Link Operation (MLO). This feature allows for data to be sent across multiple links at the same time. The result is better data flow, reduced delays, and a more reliable connection, even in places where Wi-Fi signals typically struggle. Additionally, with the implementation of 4K QAM technology, Wi-Fi CERTIFIED 7 can transmit data 20% faster than the previous standard, making your online activities more efficient.

Efficiency is a key focus of Wi-Fi CERTIFIED 7. It introduces features like 512 Compressed block-ack and the ability to allocate multiple Resource Units (RUs) to a single station (STA). These advancements help to make better use of the spectrum and reduce unnecessary data overhead, which means your Wi-Fi connection will be smoother and more streamlined.

The benefits of Wi-Fi CERTIFIED 7 are not limited to just streaming videos or smart home devices. They extend to a wide range of applications. Augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), and mixed reality (XR) experiences will become more immersive with less delay. Gamers will enjoy faster response times and more stable connections. The hybrid work model will see improvements in video conferencing and connectivity for those working remotely. Additionally, the industrial Internet of Things (IoT) and the automotive sector will see advancements in communication, leading to smarter and more connected environments.

Safety and security are also a priority with Wi-Fi CERTIFIED 7. The technology introduces Emergency Preparedness Communication Services (EPCS), which ensures that communication for National Security & Emergency Preparedness (NSEP) services is prioritized and maintains a high Quality of Service (QoS). This is crucial for maintaining reliable communication during emergencies.

The Wi-Fi Alliance anticipates that Wi-Fi CERTIFIED 7 will be rapidly adopted, with projections showing that 233 million devices will be equipped with the technology by 2024, and this number is expected to grow to 2.1 billion by 2028. The wide range of devices that will benefit from Wi-Fi CERTIFIED 7 includes everything from smartphones to laptops to smart appliances, all of which will enjoy the advantages of interoperability and the consistent implementation of advanced features.

Wi-Fi CERTIFIED 7 represents a significant step forward in wireless connectivity. It is designed to support the most demanding applications and provide users with a seamless experience. As we enter this new era of Wi-Fi, users can look forward to enjoying the remarkable improvements in speed, efficiency, and reliability that Wi-Fi CERTIFIED 7 brings to our increasingly connected lives.



