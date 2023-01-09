SURFboard G54 DOCSIS 3.1 Quad-Band Wi-Fi 7 cable modem

This month during CES 2023 CommScope has introduced a new Wi-Fi 7 cable modem in the form of the SURFboard G54 DOCSIS 3.1 Quad-Band modem. Available during the middle of this year the new cable modem features the latest 6 GHz band provides taking advantage of a “large amount of uncongested spectrum, unused by previous Wi-Fi technology (Wi-Fi 5 and prior generations)” saysCommScope.

The cable modems Multi-Link Operation (MLO) combines different bands together for even faster speed, allowing supported Wi-Fi 7 clients to take advantage of simultaneous multiple band connections. Providing 320 MHz channels and the large capacity gains from 6 GHz spectrum deliver extremely high throughputs – delivering peak speeds up to 11.5 Gbps in 6 GHz, which is 2.4 times faster than Wi-Fi 6 devices.

“We’re thrilled to debut the first ARRIS SURFboard Wi-Fi 7 product at CES,” stated Jonathan Wu, vice president of product and customer support, CommScope Home Networks. “The flagship SURFboard G54 takes innovation to the next level with DOCSIS 3.1 and quad-band Wi-Fi 7. It provides a superior home networking experience for our customers – no matter what next generation plans are to come in the years ahead.”

Wi-Fi 7 cable modem

“This quad-band technology ensures older devices on Wi-Fi 5 will continue to receive the appropriate bandwidth, and newer devices will leverage the latest Wi-Fi technology (Wi-Fi 6/6E/7) and utilize the appropriate band (5/6 GHz) to maximize performance and speed, while reducing latency and jitter. Applications such as 4K streaming, gaming, video conferencing, livestreaming, and AR/VR/MR will perform better and be more reliable.”

“The SURFboard G54 features intelligent quad-band steering to ensure all devices have the optimal connection to the network depending on usage and balances the system as needed, especially when varied Wi-Fi generation devices are present. Smart channel management technology avoids channel interference and improves bandwidth to ensure the home network is not impacted by neighboring networks. Alternatively, users may choose to manually set devices to each band to personally manage the connections. “

Source : CommScope





