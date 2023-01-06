MSI Cubi 5 12M mini PC showcased at CES 2023

At CES 2023 this week MSI has introduced its new Cubi 5 12M mini PC which will soon be available to purchase offering a selection of CPUs to choose from a list that includes Intel Core i7-1255U, Intel Core i5-1235U and Intel Core i3-1215U. The mini PC CPU is supported by up to Up to 64GB DDR4-2666/3200 RAM thanks to the inclusion of 2 x SODIMM slots.

Connectivity of the Cubi 5 12M mini PC include a single Thunderbolt 4 port together with 3 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, HDMI, DisplayPort, 2.5 GbE Ethernet (RTL8125BG-CG), Gigabit Ethernet (RTL8111H) and 3.5mm audio. Wireless connectivity is provided by a choice of Intel AX211 (WiFi 6E + BT 5.3), Intel AX201 (WiFi 6 + BT 5.2) or Intel AC 3168 (WiFi 5 + BT 4.2) depending on your needs and preferences.

Cubi 5 12M mini PC

“Cubi 5 allows you to enjoy the best experience of watching movie with your family or attending online conference call while working from home or learning professional tasks at home. Thunderbolt 4 brings Thunderbolt to USB-C at speeds up to 40 Gbps, creating one compact port that does it all – delivering the fastest, most versatile connection to any dock, display, or data device & NAS. Embracing a wide array of interface compatibilities so that you can edit, collaborate and share seamlessly”

“With HDMI, DP, and Thunderbolt 4, Cubi 5 allows you to extend to three monitors to preview your E-commerce content & data at home or in the office, enhancing your efficiency. Fast, secure, and wireless backup & download between your PC and mobile devices. Transfer files, photos, videos, and more between your PC, Android, and iOS device faster and easier than a cabled connection. You can make these files accessible to your family or team members, or you can also make files as private as you want. The decision is in your hands.”

Source : MSI





