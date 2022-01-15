Mini ceramic blade shaver Qi wireless charging, IPX7 waterproof and more

If you are becoming tired of purchasing fairly expensive cartridges for your razor you may be interested in a new mini triple ceramic blade cordless wireless shaver called the Zera. The ceramic blade shaver can provide a close shave of just 0.01 mm and it ceramic blade spin at 6,800 revolutions per minute (twice the speed of traditional electric shavers) and are covered by a precision machined foil.

Certified IPX 7 waterproof the shaver can be easily cleaned when needed with a quick rinse and the tap, simply twist off the blade file and rinse it to clear any hair particles from your previous shave. The Zera is also supplied with a handy cleaning brush in its box to clean any stubble stuck in the shaver blades which can’t be dislodged with water.

Mini shaver with ceramic blades

The ceramic blades are chemically inert and offer a more hygienic shave when compared to steel blades thanks to their bacterial resistance. The mini shaver is roughly the size of a salt shaker and can be easily carried in your jean pocket, bag or suit allowing you to always look impeccable for your next date, meeting or adventure.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $49 or £36 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 37% off the final retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way.

“The ZERA wireless charger is compatible with all Qi-enabled charging electronics, enabling you to charge your smartphone earbuds and many more devices. A USB-A cable allows you to charge ZERA from a laptop, outlet, power bank and many more. The ZERA comes with its own wireless charging technology, called Swift.”

If the Zera campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around April 2022. To learn more about the Zera pocket ceramic blade shaver project checkout the promotional video below.

“Are you fed up with having to buy cartridges every 2 weeks for your razor? Ceramic blades can keep your blades clean and rust-free for many years. ZERA will eliminate every hair from the root with our mighty thin stainless steel foil with wireless charging that allows you for a quick recharge anytime. ZERA is designed in a minimalistic style, with the goal of offering the greatest shaving experience possible with the thinnest and lightest profile possible. We also feel that a competent shaver should be prepared to do their job at all times.”

“ZERA really set itself apart from the rest. It’s little, yet it’s tough enough to survive any long journey or any sort of camping in the wild. You can also bring ZERA as a carry on item for the plane. Chemically inert, ceramic blades are more resistant to hazardous chemicals than steel blades. Ceramics never corrode, unlike metals, which require a protective coating to prevent early corrosion. To maintain the blade clean, simply run it under water after each usage. It is also suitable for those who is allergic to metal.”

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the pocket ceramic blade shaver, jump over to the official Zera crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

