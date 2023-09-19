Intel Wi-Fi 7 chipsets Wi-Fi 7 BE200 and Wi-Fi 7 BE202 unveiled

Intel has unveiled two new networking chipsets, the Wi-Fi 7 BE200 and Wi-Fi 7 BE202, ahead of the official standard release. These chipsets are based on the IEEE 802.11be (Wi-Fi 7) specification, a standard that is still awaiting final ratification. This development is a clear indication of Intel’s commitment to staying at the forefront of technological innovation, even as it navigates the complex waters of standardization.

The Wi-Fi 7 standard is a game-changer in the realm of wireless technology. It promises data rates that soar as high as 40 Gbit/s, a significant leap from the capabilities of its predecessors. Intel’s BE200 chipset, one of the two newly unveiled chipsets, is designed to operate using 2×2 TX/RX streams with 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz, and 6 GHz bands. However, it’s important to note that the adapter’s maximum speed currently stands at 5 Gbit/s. This suggests that real-world implementations may not immediately reach the theoretical maximum speed, but the potential for future advancements is undeniable.

Intel Wi-Fi 7 BE200 and Wi-Fi 7 BE202

The tech industry is already gearing up for the advent of Wi-Fi 7. Various motherboard manufacturers, such as Gigabyte with its upcoming Aorus Z790 Master X, are planning to integrate this technology into their products. This readiness to embrace Wi-Fi 7 is a testament to the industry’s recognition of the transformative potential of this technology.

What sets Wi-Fi 7 apart from its predecessors is not just its raw speed, but also the underlying technology designed to enhance efficiency and capacity. Features such as Multi-User Multiple-Input Multiple-Output (MU-MIMO) and Orthogonal Frequency-Division Multiple Access (OFDMA), which were first introduced in Wi-Fi 6 and 6E, are mandatory in Wi-Fi 7. These technologies are designed to optimize the performance of wireless networks, making them more suitable for bandwidth-intensive tasks such as augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR).

While the full certification for Wi-Fi 7 is not expected until 2024, and widespread adoption is likely to follow thereafter, the technology is already shaping up to be a significant aspect of our wireless future. Intel’s early adoption of Wi-Fi 7 chipsets, even before the official standard release, is a clear indication of the company’s strategic positioning in anticipation of this shift.

Intel’s launch of Wi-Fi 7 chipsets ahead of the official standard release is a significant development in the tech industry. It not only underscores Intel’s commitment to innovation but also signals the impending arrival of a new era in wireless technology. As the tech world awaits the final ratification of the wireless 7 standard, the industry is already preparing for a future where high-speed, efficient, and capacity-rich wireless networks become the norm.

Gigabyte Aorus Z790 Master X features

Supports Intel® Core™ 13th and next-gen processors

Digital direct 20+1+2 phases VRM solution

Dual Channel DDR5：4*DIMMs with XMP 3.0 memory module support

PCIe UD Slot X： PCIe 5.0 x16 slot with 10X strength for graphics card

EZ-Latch Click：M.2 heatsinks with screwless design

EZ-Latch Plus：PCIe 5.0 x16 slot & M.2 slots with quick release design

UC BIOS：User-Centred intuitive UX with Quick Access function

Ultra-Fast Storage：5*M.2 slots, including 1* PCIe 5.0 x4

Efficient Overall Thermal：VRM Thermal Armor Fins-Array & M.2 Thermal Guard XL

Fast Networking：10GbE LAN & Wi-Fi 7 with Ultra-high gain antenna

Extended Connectivity：DP, Front USB-C® 10Gb/s, Front & Dual Rear USB-C® 20Gb/s

DTS:X® Ultra Audio：ALC1220 & Rear ESS SABRE Hi-Fi 9118 DAC

Source : Intel



