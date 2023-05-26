Acer Wi-Fi 6E Tri-Band AXE7800 mesh network router

If your home network could do with a boost you might be interested in a new wireless router unveiled by Acer this week in the form of the Acer Wi-Fi 6E Tri-Band AXE7800 mesh router. If you are not sure what mesh networking is and how it improves over the traditional wireless networks provided by your old router check out our previous article for more details.

The Acer Connect Vero W6m is Acer’s first eco-friendly router and comes with Wi-Fi 6E connectivity and conforms with security standards set by the European Commission’s Radio Equipment Directive. The mesh network router is powered by a MediaTek quad-core 2 GHz A53 processor with 1 GB LPDDR RAM and 4 GB memory capacity, the Acer Connect Vero W6m is engineered to keep up with high-bandwidth requirements.

Mesh network router

The new Acer mesh router is equipped with support for Wi-Fi 6E Triband (2.4 GHz/5 GHz/6 GHz) AXE7800 throughput and offers speeds of up to 7.8 Gbps to deliver fast, stable internet connections when online. The Wi-Fi 6E router can also be paired with up to 4 units and features impressive network ranges of up to 465 m² on a dual mesh system and up to 930 m² on a quad mesh system to help eliminate dead spots in larger coverage areas.

“We are thrilled to expand Acer’s portfolio of network devices with the launch of the Acer Connect Vero W6m Wi-Fi 6E mesh router, engineered with support for Wi-Fi 6E tri-band connectivity to provide swift and secure connections with vast network coverage within any home or office locations,” said Wayne Ma, General Manger, IoB, Acer Inc. “The performance-driven router is also the latest addition to our growing Vero line of eco-conscious products, embodying Acer’s commitment to fulfilling its environmental responsibility and helping minimize carbon footprint.”

Source : Acer



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals