Samsung’s One UI 8.5 Beta 10 is Here: Game-Changing AI Features You Need to Try

Samsung has officially launched the One UI 8.5 beta update, introducing a variety of advanced features and improvements to millions of Galaxy devices. Initially exclusive to the Galaxy S26 Ultra, this update now extends to older models, including the Galaxy S25, S24 and Z Fold series. With a strong emphasis on AI-driven tools, audio enhancements, and security upgrades, the update is designed to elevate your device’s functionality and overall user experience. By bridging the gap between flagship and older models, Samsung continues to demonstrate its commitment to innovation and accessibility. The video below from Sakitech gives us more details about the latest beta.

AI Tools Transform Content Creation

One of the most notable additions in One UI 8.5 is the Creative Studio app, a tool that uses artificial intelligence to simplify and enhance content creation. This app enables users to design personalized wallpapers, invitations, stickers, greeting cards and profile cards effortlessly. By entering text descriptions or selecting from pre-set styles, you can generate unique designs tailored to your specific needs.

For example:

Create a custom birthday invitation in just a few seconds.



The update also enhances the design studio, offering expanded customization options for your creations. Whether you’re personalizing your device or crafting content for social media, these tools make it easier to express your creativity. With its intuitive interface and AI-powered capabilities, the Creative Studio app is a valuable addition for users looking to streamline their creative projects.

Audio Eraser: Improved Sound Quality for Videos

The Audio Eraser tool is another standout feature of the One UI 8.5 beta. Integrated directly into the YouTube app, this tool is designed to reduce background noise in videos, delivering clearer and more focused audio playback. Whether you’re watching tutorials, music videos, or vlogs, the Audio Eraser minimizes distractions caused by ambient noise, making sure a more immersive viewing experience.

For instance, if a video was recorded in a noisy environment, this feature filters out unwanted sounds, leaving you with crisp and clear audio. This improvement is particularly beneficial for users who frequently consume video content, as it enhances the overall quality and enjoyment of their media.

Enhanced Security and Bug Fixes

Security and performance remain a top priority in the One UI 8.5 beta update. The release includes the latest April security patch, addressing potential vulnerabilities and making sure your device remains protected against emerging threats. Additionally, the update resolves several performance issues, improving device stability and responsiveness.

These enhancements not only safeguard your personal data but also contribute to a smoother and more reliable user experience. By prioritizing security and performance, Samsung ensures that your Galaxy device remains a trusted companion in your digital life.

Compatibility and Update Details

Currently in version 10, the One UI 8.5 beta is nearing its final release. With an update size of approximately 1 GB, it brings flagship features to a broader range of devices, including the Galaxy S25, S24 and Z Fold series. This move highlights Samsung’s dedication to extending premium functionalities to older models, allowing users to enjoy the latest innovations without needing to upgrade to the Galaxy S26 Ultra.

The update process is straightforward and eligible users can access the beta through the Samsung Members app. By participating in the beta program, you can explore the new features and provide valuable feedback to help refine the final release.

What This Update Means for You

The One UI 8.5 beta update represents a significant advancement for Samsung Galaxy users. From AI-powered content creation tools to enhanced audio playback and critical security updates, this release delivers meaningful improvements to your smartphone experience. By making flagship features accessible to older models, Samsung continues to prioritize value and innovation across its Galaxy lineup.

Whether you’re exploring new creative possibilities, enjoying clearer audio, or benefiting from enhanced security, this update ensures your Galaxy phone remains at the forefront of technology. With One UI 8.5, Samsung reaffirms its commitment to delivering innovative features and a seamless user experience for all Galaxy users.

Here are more guides from our previous articles and guides related to Samsung Galaxy One UI 8.5 that you may find helpful.

Source & Image Credit: sakitech



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