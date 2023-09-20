NETGEAR WiFi 7 Orbi 970 wireless router system launches for $2,300

In a world where the demand for faster WiFi speeds, lower latency, and increased capacity is growing exponentially, NETGEAR, Inc. has stepped up to the plate with the launch of its latest product, the Orbi 970 Series. This new addition to the Orbi line is not just another router; it’s a game-changer, boasting a powerful antenna design and patented technology that enhances the benefits of WiFi 7.

The Orbi 970 Series router and mesh wireless wireless satellites offer speeds of up to 27 Gbps, a speed made possible by the product’s high-performance antennas that provide 360-degree coverage. This ensures that every corner of any home can enjoy the benefits of high-speed internet.

Orbi 970 wireless router

But the Orbi 970 Series is not just about speed. It’s about maximizing the potential of WiFi 7 technology. By expanding the channels to 320 MHz, the Orbi 970 Series delivers unprecedented performance across all devices in the home. This is a response to the rise of multi-gig internet speeds, the increasing number of connected devices, and bandwidth-intensive applications that are becoming the norm in today’s digital age.

One of the unique features of the Orbi 970 Series is NETGEAR’s patented Quad-Band technology and Enhanced Dedicated Backhaul. These features ensure fast WiFi across all devices, making it a perfect fit for homes where multiple devices are in use simultaneously.

WiFi 7

The router is also equipped with a 10 Gig internet port, one 10 Gig and four 2.5 Gig Ethernet ports, and 12 high-performance internal antennas with high-powered amplifiers. This comprehensive coverage ensures that every device in the home can enjoy the benefits of high-speed internet without any compromise on performance.

Security is another area where the Orbi 970 Series shines. It comes with one year of NETGEAR Armor Powered by Bitdefender 2, an all-in-one security solution built into the router. This feature protects all connected devices, providing peace of mind to users.

In addition to security, the Orbi 970 Series also includes NETGEAR Smart Parental Controls. This feature allows parents to manage their children’s online time and promote good online habits, a much-needed feature in today’s digital age where children are spending more time online than ever before.

Technical Specifications:

320 MHz high-capacity channels – New, ultrawide bandwidth means up to 2.4x the speed to connected devices and is fully backward compatible with older WiFi devices. WiFi 7 smartphones and laptops can get up to 5 Gbps.

4K QAM – Increases speeds for users by more efficient usage of the available bandwidth.

Preamble Puncturing – Enables a wider channel than would otherwise be available in areas of high interference.

Multi-link Operation – Uses multiple WiFi bands at once, for both backhaul and fronthaul to improve network reliability, reduce latency, and ensure data is delivered with maximum speed.

Enhanced Dedicated Backhaul – Leverages multi-link operation (MLO), to combine dedicated 5 GHz with a 6 GHz band to get 10 Gig wireless backhaul speed between router and satellites.

Multi-Gig Speeds with 10GbE Internet Port – Use the 10 Gig internet port for cable and fiber plans up to 10 Gbps. Compatible with any internet service provider.

10GbE LAN Ports – Option to use 10Gig wired connection between the router and satellites.

More Capacity for Data-Intense Activities – Connect up to 200 devices, such as security cameras, smart home devices, and speakers, while enjoying smooth 4K/8K video streaming, ultra-responsive online gaming, AR/VR entertainment, and uninterrupted UHD video conferencing.

More Multi-gig Wired ports on Router and Satellites – Plug in wired devices to improve performance via a 10 Gbps and four 2.5 Gbps Ethernet ports.

Wi-Fi 7 Qualcomm Networking Pro Series platform – Delivers uncompromising WiFi 7 performance for today’s hyper-connected homes.

Mesh networking

The Orbi 970 Series mesh system covers up to 10,000 square feet and supports up to 200 devices. For those who need extended coverage, there is an option to add extra satellites. The NETGEAR Orbi 970 Series is now available in classic white on NETGEAR.com and at other major retailers. For those who prefer a different aesthetic, a black limited edition is available exclusively on NETGEAR.com.

The Orbi 970 Series is a testament to NETGEAR’s commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction. It offers enhanced WiFi speeds and performance due to WiFi 7, unique features like Quad-Band technology and Enhanced Dedicated Backhaul, and comprehensive security and parental control services. With its wide coverage and device support, the Orbi 970 Series is set to redefine the home internet experience.

