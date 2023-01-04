World’s first quad-band WiFi 7 gaming router unveiled by ASUS

We have come to expect strange spider style routers to be showcased at CES and this year ASUS has not disappointed by unveiling the world’s first quad-band WiFi 7 gaming router in the form of the ASUS ROG Rapture GT-BE98. Equipped with eight antennas the GT-BE98 router offers quad-band WiFi 7 (802.11be) and support for the new 320MHz bandwidth and 4096-QAM.

Together with Multi-link operation (MLO), Puncturing, three 10G ports, VPN Fusion, Triple-level game acceleration, Mobile game mode, Quad Level Security and AiMesh support, RangeBoost Plus and support for AURA RGB lighting allowing you to seamlessly integrate the router into your current colourful setup.

WiFi 7 gaming router

“Leveraging the full potential of WiFi 7 with 320 MHz channel support in the 6 GHz band, it delivers up to 160% faster speeds than the previous generation. In addition, with 4K QAM modulation that can pack more data into transmissions, peak data rates are up to 20% higher, delivering incredible speeds of up to 25,000 Mbps. Furthermore, two additional revolutionary features, Multi-Link Operation and Multi-RU Puncturing, allow the GT-BE98 to deliver more efficient and reliable wireless connections.”

Features and specifications

World‘s first WiFi 7 gaming router – Ultrafast WiFi 7 (802.11be) quad-band gaming router boosts speeds up to 25000 Mbps

New 320MHz bandwidth & 4096-QAM – 2X data rate compares to WiFi 6/6E and increase throughput by 20%

Multi-link operation – Simultaneously transmit across different bands and channels to increase the throughput to the device, lower the latency and improve reliability.

Multi-RU puncturing – Segments a wide channel bandwidth into small units and enable puncturing to eliminate interference for the remaining bandwidth for more efficient use.

Three 10G ports – Enjoy up to 10X faster data-transfer speeds for bandwidth-demanding tasks with 10 Gbps WAN/LAN port and LAN ports.

Triple-level game acceleration – Accelerate game traffic every step of the way — from device to game server

“Multi-link operation simultaneously transmits across different bands and channels to increase throughput to the device, lower the latency, and improve reliability. Multi-RU puncturing segments a wide channel bandwidth into smaller units, enabling puncturing to eliminate interference for the remaining bandwidth and increase efficiency. Gamers can enjoy up to 10X-faster data-transfer speeds for bandwidth-demanding tasks with one 10 Gbps WAN/LAN port and two 10 Gbps LAN ports. In addition, for gamers who live in larger homes, the exclusive ASUS RangeBoost Plus improves signal range and overall coverage. And, ROG-exclusive triple-level game acceleration offers fantastic gaming experiences.”

Source : ASUS





