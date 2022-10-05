ASUS RT-AXE7800 6E tri-band WiFi router

If you are searching for a wireless router capable of supporting the latest wireless standards and creating a large coverage area in your home or business. You may be interested to know that ASUS has this week launched its new RT-AXE7800 WiFi 6E 6GHz band tri-band WiFi router which comes equipped with enhanced network security AiProtection Pro as well as Instant Guard Sharable Secure VPN.

Other features of the AXE7800 Tri-band router include upgraded parental controls, link aggregation, 2.5G Port and power provided by a 1.7 GHz quad-core 64-bit Broadcom CPU. The new router is also fully compatible with ASUS AiMesh enabling users to easily expand their wireless network with AiMesh-compatible routers throughout their home.

“The built-in VPN server and VPN client support various security protocols including OpenVPN and the latest WireGuard. With VPN Fusion, one can also assign various devices to different VPN tunnels, while simultaneously keeping an ordinary internet connection for regular use, without interfering with the browsing experience of other users. This works even for devices that cannot run VPN software, like smart TVs and game consoles. One can set up and manage VPN connections via the easy-to-use ASUS Router mobile app or in the web browser interface.”

Tri-band WiFi router

– Ultra-fast WiFi 6E Technology – The whole-new 6 GHz band dramatically increases network capacity, delivering higher WiFi performance and more stable connectivity with speeds up to 7800 Mbps.

– A Safer Browsing Experience – Block undesirable content with ASUS Safe Browsing, and protect your kids online by filtering explicit content from search results.

– Enhanced Security Anywhere – Protect your home network with a free lifetime subscription to AiProtection Pro, powered by Trend Micro. And when away from home, ASUS Instant Guard gives you a one-click sharable secure VPN.

– Free Parental Controls – More flexible customizations to protect your kids online.

– AiMesh Supported – Expand your wireless network with ASUS AiMesh-compatible routers and enjoy powerful, flexible and seamless whole-home WiFi.

“The upgraded parental controls in RT-AXE7800 WiFi router can make digital parenting more flexible and effortless. Parents can gain insight into their kids’ online activity and customize settings for different age groups with the robust settings. Also, users can flexibly schedule internet access with one click, or grant extra online time to reward good behavior. A free lifetime subscription to AiProtection Pro powered by Trend Micro provides commercial-grade network security with automatic, regularly updated security signatures to protect devices and personal data from internet threats.”

