TP-Link Archer BE900 Wi-Fi 7 router

TP-Link has introduced its new generation of routers supporting Wi-Fi 7 wireless connectivity and taking the form of the Archer BE900 quad-band router for $700 and an upcoming GE800 gaming router. The new Wi-Fi 7 routers support the 802.11BE standard, the upcoming successor to Wi-Fi 6 and 6E. The Archer BE900 Quad-Band Wi-Fi 7 Router provides 24 Gbps Quad-Band WiFi 7 and is equipped with 1× 10 Gbps Ethernet/Fiber Combo WAN/LAN port + 1× 10 Gbps WAN/LAN port + 4× 2.5 Gbps ports + 1× 1 Gbps port + 2× USB ports.

“TP-Link successfully held an epochal Wi-Fi 7 product launch event to announce its Wi-Fi 7 networking solution on Nov. 14, 2022. As the world’s first vendor to release a full home and enterprise Wi-Fi 7 product line, TP-Link launched new Wi-Fi 7 routers, Deco Whole Home Mesh Wi-Fi 7 systems, Omada Enterprise Wi-Fi 7 solutions, and Aginet Wi-Fi 7 products for ISP markets to cover all usage scenarios. Additionally, TP-Link’s new HomeShield V3 provides more reliable and smarter network solutions.”

Wi-Fi 7 router

Features of the new Archer BE900 Quad-Band Wi-Fi 7 router

– Redefining WiFi Routers: With powerful WiFi 7 performance, lightning-fast wired connections, brand-new design, and easy-to-use touchscreen and LED screen.

– Lightning-Fast 24 Gbps Quad-Band WiFi 7: Enables your devices to run at full speed. Enjoy fluent 4K/8K streaming, immersive AR/VR gaming, and unbelievably fast downloads.

– Multi-Link Operation (MLO): Increases throughput, reduces latency, and improves reliability for emerging applications.

– Dual 10G Ports: 1× 10 Gbps Ethernet/Fiber Combo WAN/LAN port + 1× 10 Gbps WAN/LAN port + 4× 2.5 Gbps ports + 1× 1 Gbps port + 2× USB ports ensure max flexibility and boosted throughput.

– Maximized Coverage: Proprietary WiFi optimization and 12× optimally positioned antennas along with Beamforming deliver more capacity, stronger and more reliable connections, and less interference.

– EasyMesh-Compatible: Works with EasyMesh routers and range extenders to form seamless whole home Mesh WiFi, preventing drops and lag when moving between signals.

– TP-Link HomeShield: Enhanced security defends against the latest cyber threats.

– Easy and Fun to Use: Conveniently manage everything with the Tether app and touchscreen. Visually display the time, weather, and playful graphics with the LED screen.

“Use of Wi-Fi 7 (802.11be), Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax), and features including MLO, 320 MHz Bandwidth, 4K-QAM, Multi-RUs, OFDMA, and MU-MIMO requires clients to also support the corresponding features. Not all 320 MHz channels may be available in the 6 GHz band in some regions/countries due to regulatory restrictions.”

Source : TP-Link





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals