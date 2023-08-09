How to install a private Llama 2 AI assistant with local memory

In the realm of artificial intelligence, privacy is paramount. The ability to converse privately with your Language Model (LLM) AI is a feature that many users crave. This is where Llama 2 and LocalGPT come into play. A comprehensive guide has been developed to show users how to add memory to LocalGPT, a project that draws inspiration from the original privateGPT.

LocalGPT is a groundbreaking project that enables users to ask questions to their documents without the need for an internet connection. This is made possible through the power of LLMs. The guide utilizes Meta’s new Llama 2 to create a completely private execution environment. In this environment, no data ever leaves your device, ensuring that your AI conversations remain entirely confidential.

This guide provides a step-by-step process on how to clone the repo, create a new virtual environment, and install the necessary packages. It also demonstrates how to ingest PDF files, using the U.S Constitution and a Llama 2 paper as examples. This allows users to chat with their own documents using open-source models available on the hugging face node.

The concept of custom prompt templates is also covered, enabling you to significantly enhance the performance of open-source language models. It provides examples of how to set up a prompt template based on the template provided for specific models. Kind thanks goes out to the Prompt Engineering YouTube channel for creating this informative guide an instructional video.

One of the key features of LocalGPT is its ability to remember previous conversations. The guide illustrates how to ask questions and engage in a conversation with the model, emphasizing this unique feature. It also explains how to implement memory in the code, using a conversation buffer memory object and a retrieval QA chain.

If you enjoyed the video guide above I suggest you give the LocalGPT project a star on GitHub and join the Discord community for more information and support. This is a testament to the collaborative and supportive nature of the AI community. For more information on Llama 2 which was trained on 40% more data than the original and has double the context length jump over to the official Meta website.

Llama 2 the groundbreaking open-source language model recently made available to everyone by Meta. Offers a unique platform for both individuals and developers to experiment, create tools, and push the boundaries of what’s possible in the realm of artificial intelligence.

Llama 2 is not just a tool, but a catalyst for creativity and innovation. It invites users to delve into the intricacies of linguistic models and explore the vast capabilities of artificial intelligence. By providing a playground for the curious and the inventive, Llama 2 is fostering a new generation of tech enthusiasts and professionals who are eager to shape the future of AI.

One of the most commendable aspects of Llama 2 is its open-source license. This feature democratizes access to advanced large language models (LLM), making it accessible to anyone with an interest in the field. The open-source nature of Llama 2 is a testament to the model’s commitment to inclusivity in the tech world. It encourages further exploration and development in artificial intelligence, breaking down barriers and opening doors for aspiring developers and AI enthusiasts.

While Llama 2 is free for consumers, it comes with soft limits primarily for enterprise-level users. This is a strategic move to prevent over-taxing of resources and ensure fair usage. It’s a delicate balance between accessibility and resource management, but Llama 2 manages to strike it perfectly, fostering an environment where technological innovation can thrive for a wide range of users.

Llama 2 is more than just a language model; it’s a robust and versatile tool that simplifies language processing tasks and aids in the development of sophisticated AI applications. Its versatility and robustness make it an invaluable asset for anyone looking to delve into the world of AI and language processing.

Llama 2 is a shining example of how open-source models can revolutionize the tech world. By promoting inclusivity, encouraging innovation, and providing a platform for exploration, Llama 2 is paving the way for a brighter, more inclusive future in artificial intelligence.

This excellent overview of how to add local memory to Llama 2 and LocalGPT for private conversations. It is a valuable resource for anyone interested in enhancing their AI experience while maintaining the utmost privacy. Allowing you to keep your data stored locally and away from large company servers. Especially useful when using proprietary code or documents you would like to keep away from third-party prying eyes and artificial intelligence.



