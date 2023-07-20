How to set up Llama 2 open source AI locally

The AI landscape is burgeoning with advancements and at the forefront is Meta, introducing the newest release of its open-source artificial intelligence system, Llama 2. This is not merely an update, but an evolution that opens the door to commercial applications. Excitingly, the new version presents three different models, with capacities ranging from 7 billion (7B) to 70 billion (70B) parameters. It’s worth noting that these models have been trained on a whopping 40% more data compared to the original Llama One.

AI Models of Llama 2

The 7 Billion Parameter Model: This compact version is state-of-the-art in its category, making it ideal for applications where system resources are a constraint. The 13 Billion Parameter Model: This mid-range model delivers a great balance of performance and resource requirement. The chat model within this, formatted in GGML, is the main focus of our discussion. The 70 Billion Parameter Model: This behemoth model is the ultimate in AI sophistication within its size category. A powerhouse of performance for heavy-duty tasks.

The first step to start using these models is filling out a request file, after which Meta will provide access. If you are eager to dive in without waiting for Meta’s approval, a quantized version of these models is readily available. You will be pleased to know that the quantized versions also offer an excellent performance balance, and they can be accessed immediately.

How to set up Llama 2 locally

Uber Oobabooga Text Generation Web UI

After acquiring the model of your choice, the Uber Oobabooga Text Generation Web UI becomes your playground. Simply copy and paste the model ID into the UI, and you can download the model right away. The downloaded model can be run in the interface mode. A wonderful feature to note here is the ability to change the interface in the text generation tab to a chat interface, further simplifying the user experience.

An important factor to consider when selecting a model is the Max RAM requirement, especially for different quantization methods. This technical detail will significantly impact your choice of model based on your available system resources.

Once your model is set up, it’s time to test its capabilities. Try a variety of prompts to explore how the model performs and how up-to-date the training dataset is. This will provide you with a comprehensive view of the model’s strengths and limitations.

The introduction of Llama 2 by Meta represents a significant leap in the open-source AI arena. With its versatility and commercial applications, the new AI model promises to revolutionize how we interact with technology. As an end-user, the journey to set up and use Llama 2 might seem overwhelming initially, but as you follow this guide, you will find that it is, in fact, an exciting venture into the world of cutting-edge AI. For more information on the latest open source artificial intelligence released by Meta and to check it out for yourself jump over to the official website.



