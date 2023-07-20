Llama 2 vs ChatGPT 3.5 is open source AI the way forward?

This week Meta formerly known as Facebook announced the launch of their new open source AI language model Llama 2. The latest large language model (LLM) launched by Meta in the form of an open-source AI innovation designed to fuel artificial intelligence development.

Llama 2 paves the way for developers, startups, organizations, and researchers to harness the power of AI. This reinforces Meta’s commitment to fostering an open approach to AI and creating a collaborative environment for rigorous testing, improvement, and innovation of AI models.

And if you’re wondering how Llama 2 measures up to GPT 3.5 in performance, you’ll be pleased to know that it has showcased competitive, if not superior, results. In academic benchmarks, Llama 2 has demonstrated commendable performances, particularly in areas like reading comprehension and mathematics. What the video below to learn more about the differences between the two AI’s and the results.

Llama 2 open source AI

Unlike most other models, Llama 2 is open-source, giving developers the freedom to download and build upon it without the restriction of working on an external server. In essence, Llama 2 is more than just a tool; it’s a key to unleash the potential of AI-driven projects, both for research and commercial use.

What sets Llama 2 open source AI apart is its intensive fine-tuning process, geared to align with human preferences. This process includes rigorous testing, with human reviewers evaluating and scoring the model’s outputs, ensuring it becomes more usable and safe over time.

Llama2 Chat

Llama 2 offers an array of options with three variations boasting 7 billion, 13 billion, and a staggering 70 billion parameters. The most capable and advanced version, the Llama2 Chat, is the pinnacle of this model with its 70 billion parameters fine-tuned and optimized by human evaluators.

Llama 2 vs ChatGPT

Here’s the exciting bit for businesses. Llama 2 is available for free, for both research and commercial use. This makes it a cost-effective solution for businesses looking to build their chatbots or other AI-based applications, with few exceptions for very large enterprises.

Safety is a prime concern when it comes to AI, and Llama 2 stands as one of the safest large language models currently available. It has been thoroughly vetted with challenging scenarios, displaying a reduced rate of inappropriate responses compared to other models.

Llama 2 models

While Llama 2 open source AI is primarily designed for developers and builders, not consumers, it still represents a significant stride forward in the world of AI. Its primary application is to build chatbots for businesses, creating a self-contained system where data isn’t sent to other servers, offering a higher degree of control and privacy.

In the battle between Llama 2 and ChatGPT 3.5, it’s clear that Llama 2 brings a lot to the table with its open-source nature, rigorous fine-tuning, and commitment to safety. As we move forward in the realm of AI, such large language models are poised to redefine how we approach and harness the power of artificial intelligence.

For more information on the latest open source artificial intelligence released by Meta and to check it out for yourself jump over to the official website.



