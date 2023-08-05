How to install LLaMA 2 AI locally on a Macbook powered Apple Silicon

In the ever-evolving world of artificial intelligence, the Llama 2 model has emerged as a promising tool for a variety of applications. However, the question of how to install Llama 2 locally on an Apple Silicon-powered MacBook has been a point of contention for many. This article aims to shed light on this process, providing a comprehensive guide for those eager to harness the power of this AI model on their Apple MacBooks.

The Llama 2 model, while compatible with Linux and Windows, has not been specifically designed for Apple Silicon. This has left many MacBook users in a quandary. However, there is a silver lining. An open-source C++ project has been developed, offering a viable solution to load the Llama model onto your MacBook.

Install Llama 2 locally on MacBook

For those interested in learning how to install Llama 2 locally, the video below kindly created by Alex Ziskind provides a step-by-step video guide. Walking you through the process of cloning the repository, downloading the models, and converting them for use on your MacBook powered by Apple Silicon hardware.

You can download Llama 2 both from GitHub and Hugging Face. This release includes model weights and starting code for pretrained and fine-tuned Llama language models ranging from 7B to 70B parameters. The GitHub repository is intended as a minimal example to load Llama 2 models and run inference. You can request access to the latest version of Llama over on the Meta AI website.

One important thing to note is the size of these models. The 7 billion parameter model, for instance, clocks in at a hefty 13.48 gigabytes. However, these models can be quantized to reduce their size, making them more manageable for your device.

Meta explains more about the Llama 2 release :

“In this work, we develop and release Llama 2, a collection of pretrained and fine-tuned large language models (LLMs) ranging in scale from 7 billion to 70 billion parameters. Our fine-tuned LLMs, called Llama 2-Chat, are optimized for dialogue use cases. Our models outperform open-source chat models on most benchmarks we tested, and based on our human evaluations for helpfulness and safety, may be a suitable substitute for closed source models. We provide a detailed description of our approach to fine-tuning and safety improvements of Llama 2-Chat in order to enable the community to build on our work and contribute to the responsible development of LLMs.”

What is LLaMA 2

LLaMA, which stands for Large Language Model Meta AI, is a sophisticated language model developed and published by Meta AI in February 2023, a leading AI research entity. Constructed in four different configurations based on parameters, the models were sized at 7 billion, 13 billion, 33 billion, and 65 billion parameters respectively.

The 13 billion parameter iteration of the LLaMA model demonstrated exceptional efficacy, outperforming the much larger model, GPT-3, which had 175 billion parameters, in the majority of Natural Language Processing (NLP) benchmarks. Similarly, the most greatly parameterized model of LLaMA was observed to be on a competitive footing with top-of-the-line models such as PaLM and Chinchilla.

Historically, access to high-performing Large Language Models (LLMs) like this was usually restricted to limited APIs, if they were accessible at all. However, Meta took a novel approach by releasing the weights of the LLaMA model to the broader research community. This action was implemented under a noncommercial license, opening unprecedented resource access to researchers.

A few months later on July 18, 2023, Meta teamed up with Microsoft to announce the advent of LLaMA 2, signifying the second and an advanced iteration of the original LLaMA. The updated model, LLaMA 2, was trained and released in three model sizes, these were composed of 7 billion, 13 billion, and an elevated 70 billion parameters. The model’s architecture continued in the vein of LLaMA 1, with the noticeable difference being the use of an additional 40% data in training the foundational models of LLaMA 2.

Once you’ve managed to install Llama 2 locally, you can start using the models for inference. These models can generate text, although the accuracy and usefulness of the generated text may vary. It’s important to remember that the Llama 2 model is still under development and may not be fully equipped for generating code. As such, it’s recommended to use it for creative tasks instead.

While the process to install Llama 2 locally on an Apple Silicon-powered MacBook may seem daunting, it’s certainly achievable. With the help of the open-source C++ project and the step-by-step guide, you can start harnessing the power of the Llama 2 model on your MacBook. Just remember to be patient and creative in your use of this promising AI tool. For more information on obtaining access to the latest LLaMA 2 larger language model jump over to the official Meta AI website.



