What is Llama 2 next generation large language model

During Microsoft Inspire this week Microsoft and Meta, the company formerly known as Facebook, have announce the availability of the next generation large language model unveiled Llama 2. The latest version of Meta’s open-source, large language model (LLM), Llama 2, aims to empower developers, organizations, startups, and researchers with powerful AI tools, fostering a collaborative environment for AI development.

Llama 2 is a cutting-edge, open-source LLM, available without cost for both research and commercial purposes. It is a part of Meta’s commitment to promote an open approach to AI, a philosophy that believes in encouraging a broad community of developers and researchers to rigorously test, improve, and innovate on their AI models. By releasing the Llama 2 model weights and its pretrained and fine-tuned versions, Meta aims to empower developers with a ready-to-use, robust tool to jumpstart their AI-powered projects.

Meta and Microsoft

Building on its open approach to AI, Meta has taken its collaboration with tech giant Microsoft to new heights. With this partnership, Llama 2 is now accessible through Microsoft’s Azure AI model catalog. Developers who prefer the Azure platform can now build applications leveraging Llama 2 while taking advantage of Azure’s cloud-native tooling for content filtering and safety features. The model is also optimized for running locally on Windows and is available through other cloud service providers such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Hugging Face, and more.

This collaboration marks a significant milestone in Meta and Microsoft’s ongoing partnership, which has resulted in an open ecosystem for AI frameworks, joint research initiatives, and the successful adoption of PyTorch—an AI framework jointly developed by Meta and the AI community—on Azure.

What is Llama 2?

Responsible AI

With the release of Llama 2, Meta is emphasizing its dedication to responsible AI development. It has provided resources including a responsible use guide and an acceptable use policy to encourage ethical use of Llama 2. Furthermore, Meta has conducted red-teaming exercises and created a transparency schematic to ensure the robustness and safety of the model.

Additionally, Meta has initiated a partnership program for academic researchers to gain deeper insights into responsible development and sharing of LLMs. To encourage a diverse array of public, non-profit, and for-profit entities to employ Llama 2 for tackling pressing challenges in environment, education, and more, Meta is also launching the Llama Impact Challenge.

Llama 2 and Microsoft Azure

Microsoft’s Azure and Windows platforms now support Llama 2, marking a significant expansion of their AI partnership. The collaboration aims to empower developers and organizations to create AI-powered tools and experiences with the new LLM versions—7B, 13B, and 70B parameters.

Azure is renowned for backing widely adopted frontier and open models, and the addition of Llama 2 in the Azure AI model catalog, reinforces its commitment to providing developers with advanced AI models. Further, optimizing Llama 2 to run on Windows will enable developers to integrate generative AI experiences into their applications with more ease and flexibility.

AI Innovation with Azure

Microsoft has always been a proponent of responsible AI and has invested heavily in making Azure a platform for ethical AI innovation. Azure AI Content Safety service adds another layer of protection, ensuring a safer online experience with AI applications. The addition of Llama 2 to the Azure AI model catalog is a significant step towards establishing a more open, responsible approach to AI.

In the end, the release of Llama 2 by Meta and its collaboration with Microsoft mark significant advancements in the AI ecosystem. Both companies are working tirelessly to foster an environment that facilitates open innovation and responsible AI development. With this new initiative, they are not only giving developers the tools to build powerful AI experiences but also encouraging a global community to participate in the development of next-generation AI technologies.

Source & Image : Microsoft : Meta



