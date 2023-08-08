In this quick video three large language models have been put to the test in a LLaMA 2 vs Claude 2 vs GPT-4 comparison to see which model is currently the best that a certain task. The focus of this comparison was their ability to generate high-quality articles and their overall readability.

The results of this useful comparison were generated using a prompt asking the AI models to write a 500-word article on “How chatbots can assist small businesses”. The instructions were specific, requiring a certain style, tone, and the inclusion of an frequently asked questions section.

Llama 2, a free and open-source model developed by Meta and Microsoft, demonstrated its capabilities by producing a decent article according to Jason West the creator of the video below. According to Originality’s readability report, the article scored a respectable 47.4. However, it was Claude 2 that stole the show in terms of readability. Despite being slower and requiring more user interaction, it produced an article with a higher readability score of 60.1.

Interestingly, Originality did not detect this article as AI-generated content once again showing how hard it is to accurately detect what content has been written by artificial intelligence or human. OpenAI the creators of ChatGPT has even taken the measure of removing their detection system from their website due to its inaccuracies.

Llama 2 vs Claude 2 vs GPT-4

On the other hand, Chat GPT4, known for its speed and minimal user interaction, produced an article with a readability score of 56.1. However, it was detected as 100% AI-generated content by Originality. Despite Claude 2’s higher readability score, the article produced by Chat GPT4 to be the most enjoyable to read according to West. Check out the comparison for yourself in the video below.

If you are interested in learning more about the differences between language models yourself jump over to the Nat.dev website. Which provides a unique opportunity to explore the capabilities of these AI models. While each model has its strengths and weaknesses, the choice between Claude 2, Llama 2, and Chat GPT4 ultimately depends on the specific needs and preferences of the user.

Whether it’s speed, readability, or the level of user interaction, these AI models offer a range of options for generating high-quality content. if you are still uncertain which AI model will suit your business or personal needs the best below is a quick comparison of each model used in the test allowing you to compare LLaMA 2 vs Claude 2 vs GPT-4 for your own needs.

What is Claude 2

Claude 2, developed by Anthropic AI, is the next iteration in a series of large language models designed for the company’s Claude AI chatbot. Following the release of Claude 1 in the first quarter of 2023, Claude 2 introduces significant enhancements to its predecessor.

One of the standout features of Claude 2 is its substantial expansion in size, boasting 860 million parameters, as opposed to Claude 1’s 430 million. This increase in parameters enables Claude 2 to process more information and generate more intricate and nuanced responses. Alongside this, Claude 2 has been refined for improved conversational abilities, enabling it to comprehend and respond to natural language queries more effectively, and engage in longer, more captivating dialogues with users. Furthermore, the model has a deeper understanding of contexts, allowing it to craft more pertinent and valuable answers.

The capabilities of Claude 2 extend to handling novel-sized blocks of text up to 75,000 words, making it an invaluable tool for various tasks such as composing essays, creating artistic content, and language translation. Safety has also been a focal point in Claude 2’s development, as it is trained on a dataset filtered for harmful content and is programmed to prevent generating potentially harmful outputs.

Despite still being under development, Claude 2 showcases a diverse range of applications. From chatting and engaging in conversations, generating creative content, and problem-solving, to facilitating learning and education, Claude 2 can be employed in many areas. This innovative tool is not only seen as a powerful asset in the AI world but is also viewed as having the potential to redefine the way we interact with artificial intelligence. The future of Claude 2 seems promising, and it’s poised to be a transformative figure in the realm of AI-powered tools.

What is LLaMA 2

LLaMA 2, launched in July 2023 by Meta, is a cutting-edge, second-generation open-source large language model (LLM). It follows the first Llama 1 model, also released earlier the same year, and brings substantial advancements to its predecessor.

One of the most significant features of LLaMA 2 is its size, with 1.3 billion parameters – more than double that of Llama 1. This impressive increase in parameters enables the model to process greater quantities of information and craft more intricate and sophisticated responses. Trained on an extensive dataset that includes both text and code, and carefully filtered for harmful content, LLaMA 2 is positioned as a safer option compared to other LLMs like GPT-3.

The applications of LLaMA 2 are diverse and multifaceted. It can engage in long and stimulating conversations with humans, making it suitable for tasks such as customer service or technical support. Its capabilities also extend to creating imaginative content like poems, scripts, musical pieces, and even language translation. Furthermore, LLaMA 2’s problem-solving abilities can be harnessed for providing information, generating ideas, and making recommendations, and its utility in learning and education has been recognized for supplying information, explanations, and creating practice materials.

One aspect that sets LLaMA 2 apart from many other LLMs is its focus on safety. Explicitly programmed to prevent the generation of harmful content, it emphasizes user security. Additionally, its open-source nature means that it is not just accessible to all, but also invites collaboration and contributions to its ongoing development. Transparency and accessibility are fundamental to its design.

In conclusion, LLaMA 2 embodies a powerful new tool in the AI landscape, showing considerable promise even while still under development. Its unique combination of size, safety focus, creative capabilities, and open-source approach positions it as an influential player in the future of AI interaction. The model seems poised to not only extend the possibilities within the field but potentially redefine how we interact and engage with artificial intelligence.

What is GPT-4

GPT-4, the latest release in OpenAI’s Generative Pre-trained Transformer (GPT) series, was launched on March 14, 2023. Representing a major leap forward from its predecessors, GPT-4 has an astonishing 175 billion parameters, more than 10 times the parameters of GPT-3, allowing it to process vast amounts of information and produce even more sophisticated and nuanced responses.

The capabilities of GPT-4 are both wide-ranging and diverse. From holding meaningful and engaging conversations with humans to generating creative works such as poems, scripts, and musical compositions, GPT-4 stands out in various fields. It is also a powerful tool for translating languages, solving problems by offering information, generating innovative ideas, and making useful recommendations. Its potential in learning and education has been recognized, as it can provide information, explanations, and even create practice problems and quizzes.

What sets GPT-4 apart from other models are some key features that make it a highly potent tool. Besides its remarkable size and the enhancement in its ability to process information, GPT-4 has been trained on a dataset that is diligently filtered to exclude harmful content, making it a safer alternative to some other LLMs, such as GPT-3. Safety is at the core of GPT-4’s design, with measures implemented to avoid generating outputs that may be detrimental to humans.

One unique attribute of GPT-4 is its multimodal capacity. Unlike purely text-based models, GPT-4 can process images in addition to text, enabling it to perform tasks such as describing humor in unusual images, summarizing text from screenshots, and responding to questions containing diagrams. This attribute extends its usability across a broader spectrum of applications.

“GPT-4 can accept a prompt of text and images, which—parallel to the text-only setting—lets the user specify any vision or language task. Specifically, it generates text outputs (natural language, code, etc.) given inputs consisting of interspersed text and images. Over a range of domains—including documents with text and photographs, diagrams, or screenshots—GPT-4 exhibits similar capabilities as it does on text-only inputs. Furthermore, it can be augmented with test-time techniques that were developed for text-only language models, including few-shot and chain-of-thought prompting. Image inputs are still a research preview and not publicly available.”

Already finding adoption among businesses and organizations for enhancing customer service, generating creative content, and problem-solving, GPT-4 is a testament to the progress in AI technology. Though still under development, it is demonstrating immense potential and is poised to significantly influence the way we interact with AI. Its combination of vast scale, safety focus, creative capabilities, and multimodal features position GPT-4 as a pioneering force in the continually evolving landscape of artificial intelligence. It symbolizes a promising step towards a future where AI can be more accessible, versatile, and safe.



