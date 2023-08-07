Build your own private personal AI using Llama 2

Many tech enthusiasts and coders have dreamed of the day when they could build or have access to their own private, personal artificial intelligence to ask questions and carry out tasks as requested. Well, that time has arrived, thanks to the release of OpenAI’s ChatGPT and other large language models.

Using Meta’s open-source artificial intelligence model, Llama 2, it is now possible to build your very own AI for personal and private-class requests and conversations. This guide will take you through the process of building your personal AI using Llama 2, demonstrating how to deploy a private Llama 2 instance using the cloud. It will guide you through the process of creating an instance, deploying the Llama 2 model, and interacting with it using a simple REST API or text generation client library.

The video demonstration delves into the specifics of deploying a private job model and building a private REST API. It also illustrates how to deploy the 7-billion-parameter “chopped” model on a single GPU. The text generation inference library, a crucial tool for running the inference for the model, is used. The library not only provides versatility but also supports features such as token streaming using server-sent events, quantization with bits and bytes, and compatibility with many optimized architectures, as explained by Venelin Valkov the creator of the awesome demo embedded below.

Build your own AI using Llama 2

The demonstration video below provides just one example of how you can use the Llama 2 pretrained model trained on 2 trillion tokens, and offering users double the context length than Llama 1. Meta also reveals that it fine-tuned models have been trained on over 1 million human annotations making the AI extremely powerful and perfect for a wide variety of different applications including setting up your own personal AI system on your home network available only to you.

Llama 2 outperforms other open source language models on many external benchmarks, including reasoning, coding, proficiency, and knowledge tests.

What is Llama 2?

Llama 2 is an innovative open-source language model that provides a comprehensive platform for individuals and developers to utilize, experiment with, and craft tools using its fundamental structure. This unique access to such a refined language model facilitates an environment of creativity and innovation where users are encouraged to explore the capabilities of artificial intelligence in linguistic models.

Furthermore, Llama 2 is not restricted to a small group of individuals or organizations. It operates on an open-source license, making it readily available to anyone who expresses an interest. This open-source nature democratizes access to advanced language models, fostering inclusivity in the tech world and spurring further explorations and developments in artificial intelligence capacities.

While usage of Llama 2 is free for consumers, it does come with certain soft limits. These soft restrictions, however, primarily apply to enterprise-level users who intend to develop tools aimed at serving millions of users. This measure is put in place to ensure fair usage and to prevent the over-taxing of resources, ensuring that all users, whether they are independent developers or large-scale enterprises, can enjoy an optimal experience with Llama 2.

From simplifying language processing tasks to developing sophisticated AI applications, Llama 2’s open-source language model serves as a robust and versatile tool. Free for personal use with soft limits for enterprises, it strikes a balance between accessibility and resource management, fostering an environment where technological innovation can thrive for the benefit of a wide array of users.

For more information on Llama 2 which was trained on 40% more data than the original and has double the context length jump over to the official Meta website.



