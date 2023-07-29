Claude 2.0 vs ChatGPT which is the best AI for your needs?

If you’ve been keeping tabs on the developments in the world of artificial intelligence (AI), you’d be pleased to know that Claude 2.0, an advanced AI model, has recently made its debut. Created by a duo of former OpenAI associates, this AI is an upgrade from its previous version 1.3, offering a wealth of new features and capabilities, showcasing impressive enhancements of artificial intelligence.

The coding capabilities of Claude 2 have witnessed a substantial enhancement, evident from its score of 71.2% on the Codex HumanEval, a test designed to gauge Python coding proficiency. This is a marked improvement from the earlier 56.0%. In addition, Claude 2 exhibited superior mathematical skills by scoring 88.0% on GSM8k, a collection of grade-school math problems, up from its previous score of 85.2%. These scores clearly validate the model’s augmented capacity to tackle intricate coding and mathematical challenges.

A crucial aspect of Claude 2’s design is its focus on harm reduction and its decreased propensity to generate offensive or dangerous content. When compared to the earlier version, Claude 1.3, this model was found to be twice as proficient at generating harmless responses. Such a feature positions Claude 2.0 as an attractive choice for businesses that necessitate secure and inoffensive outputs from their deployed AI models.

Claude 2.0 an overview

The most noticeable upgrade in Claude 2.0 is its ability to process an impressive volume of data in a single prompt. It can now handle approximately 100,000 tokens or around 75,000 words – a testament to its computational prowess.

Furthermore, Claude 2.0 has demonstrated excellent performance in academic and coding tests. In fact, it outperformed GPT-3.5 in the bar exam’s multiple-choice section by scoring a remarkable 76.5% compared to GPT-3.5’s 50.3%. This AI also scored higher than 90% of graduate school applicants on the GRE reading and writing exams, showcasing its vast potential in a variety of fields.

Claude 2.0, ChatGPT, and Bard

Claude 2.0 shares the market with ChatGPT and Bard, all three of which are freely accessible to users. However, users wishing to experience an elevated version of Chat GPT need to pay $20 per month.

In terms of availability, ChatGPT boasts the widest reach while Bard is present in fewer countries. Claude is currently only available in the US and UK but plans for expansion are underway.

All three AIs respect user privacy by allowing deletion of interactions; however, only Bard and Claude offer the added privacy feature of browsing through a VPN.

User experiences compared

When it comes to user experience, Claude 2.0 seems to have an edge over ChatGPT owing to its easy-to-use interface and efficient capabilities.

Chat GPT relies heavily on its code interpreter plug-in for functionality which might not appeal to all users due to its complexity. Conversely, Claude 2.0 offers a more streamlined user experience without compromising on functionality.

However, when tasks involve creating graphs from CSV files, ChatGPT’s code interpreter plug-in flexes its muscle with superior performance due to its specific design for such tasks.

Despite the tough competition from fellow AI models, many users find Claude 2.0 as their preferred chatbot due to its intuitive interface and comprehensive capabilities.

While each AI model has its unique strengths and weaknesses, it is evident that Claude 2.0 is a formidable contender in the AI space with its advanced features and user-friendly design – qualities that make it a favorite among tech enthusiasts alike.

Image Credit : TiffInTech



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals