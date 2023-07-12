What is Claude 2 AI the ChatGPT and Bard alternative

Anthropic has recently announced the release of Claude 2, an improved version of their AI model. The updated model offers longer responses and better performance than its predecessor, Claude 1.3. Users can now access the model through its API as well as through a new public-facing beta website. Claude 2 is a strong competitor to ChatGPT, especially for coders, due to its ability to handle large amounts of data and its user-friendly features.

What is Claude 2

Claude 2 is a new AI chatbot created to rival to ChatGPT and Bard, and is powered by a large language model and can summarize text, write documents, and help with tasks like coding and math. It is available in beta to the public, and earlier versions were already being integrated into products from businesses including Slack and Zoom.

“We’ve been iterating to improve the underlying safety of Claude 2, so that it is more harmless and harder to prompt to produce offensive or dangerous output. We have an internal red-teaming evaluation that scores our models on a large representative set of harmful prompts, using an automated test while we also regularly check the results manually.”

Claude 2 has shown significant improvements in coding, math and reasoning. With an increase from 73.0% to 76.5%, Claude 2 scored higher than Claude 1.3 on the multiple-choice section of the Bar exam. It also scored above the 90th percentile on the GRE reading and writing exams. These results demonstrate the model’s improved accuracy and ability to handle complex problems.

Claude 2 demonstrated

Claude 2 is notable for its ability to handle up to 100,000 tokens within its limit. This feature allows users to input large amounts of data for processing.

The model supports the upload of documents of various types, making it versatile and user-friendly.

Claude 2 is currently available to users in the US and UK, but it can also be accessed via their API.

The pricing for Claude 2 is the same as the previous model.

The video above demonstrates the use of Claude 2 by fetching and analyzing 10Q filings from Facebook, Apple, and Google. The model was able to parse through over 200 pages of documents quickly and provide a summary of the companies’ performances.

Claude 2’s interface is user-friendly, with all chats visible on the main page. Users can save their chats and return to them later.

The model can also be used to parse and analyze code. The video above demonstrates this by uploading a simple rock-paper-scissors game in Python and asking the model to explain how it works.

Claude 2 can also be used to summarize large amounts of text, as demonstrated with the 10Q filings.

Another key improvement to Claude 2 is its ability to handle up to 100K tokens in each prompt. This allows it to work with extensive technical documentation or even entire books. Additionally, the model can write longer documents, ranging from memos to stories, in a single go.

Coding skills

Claude 2’s coding skills have also seen a significant improvement, as it scored 71.2% on the Codex HumanEval, a Python coding test, up from 56.0%. On GSM8k, a set of grade-school math problems, Claude 2 scored 88.0%, an increase from 85.2%. These results demonstrate the model’s increased ability to handle complex coding and math problems.

One critical feature of Claude 2 is its design to be more harmless and less likely to produce offensive or dangerous output. Compared to Claude 1.3, the model was found to be 2x better at giving harmless responses. This feature makes Claude 2 a more viable option for businesses that require safe and non-offensive output from their AI models.

Claude 2 availability

Currently, Claude 2 is available in the US and the UK, with plans to make it more globally available in the coming months. In addition, businesses such as Jasper, a generative AI platform, and Sourcegraph, a code AI platform, have already found Claude 2 to be beneficial for a variety of use cases. These include long-form, low-latency uses, and providing accurate answers to user queries.

Overall, the improvements to Claude 2 make it a more powerful tool for businesses and individuals alike. Its improved accuracy, ability to handle complex problems, and harmless design make it a valuable asset in the AI world. For more information on Claude 2 and to trying the alternative artificial intelligence jump over to the official website by following the link below.

Source : Anthropic



