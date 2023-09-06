ViewSonic OLED portable monitors with 4K Ultra HD 3840 x 2160 resolution

ViewSonic has unveiled a new lineup of 4K portable monitors, marking a significant addition to its existing product range. Aimed at providing highly detailed and vibrant visuals, these new 4K portable monitors are aimed at professionals, such as video editors, photographers, digital artists and gamers who require higher resolution and screen real estate for their work or recreational purposes.

The portability aspect of these monitors ensures that they are compact, lightweight and have minimal footprint. It ensures the convenience of carrying portable monitor for on-the-go professionals and enthusiasts, without compromising on the display quality. Full specifications on new monitors from ViewSonic are listed below.

ViewSonic 4k compact monitors

“ViewSonic wanted to add more options to our portable monitor family,” said Jeff Muto, business line director at ViewSonic. “Our previous lineup of portable monitors received amazing responses from consumers. But we wanted to provide even more choices and features in this category to ensure our users have a portable monitor that fits their lifestyle. A second monitor can boost productivity while on the go, so these portable models are a no-compromise solution that works best for a variety of users.”

Portable monitors specifications

VX1655-4K-OLED

15.6-inch portable monitor with native 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) resolution and OLED technology

100% DCI-P3 gamut coverage offers incredible color precision

Connectivity includes USB-C (x2), mini-HDMI 1.4, and 3.5 mm Audio Out

Dual integrated speakers for stereo sound

Weighs 1.5 pounds and 0.6-inches thick

Available: Now for estimated street price of $499.99

VX1655-4K

15.6-inch portable monitor with native 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) resolution

Connectivity includes USB-C (x2), mini-HDMI 1.4, and 3.5 mm Audio Out

Integrated tripod mount in the stand for additional versatility

Dual integrated speakers for stereo sound

Weighs 1.7 pounds and 0.8-inches thick

Available: October 2023 for an estimated street price of $399.99

VX1655

15.6-inch portable monitor with native Full HD (1920×1080) resolution

Connectivity includes USB-C (x2), mini-HDMI 1.4, and 3.5 mm Audio Out

Integrated tripod mount in the stand for additional versatility

Dual integrated speakers for stereo sound

Weighs 1.7 pounds and 0.8-inches thick

Available: Now for an estimated street price of $199.99

ViewSonic’s unveiling of the 4K portable monitors brings anticipation for those seeking high-resolution displays without sacrificing portability. Given the company’s track record, it seems reasonable to expect well-constructed and high-performing displays. Further announcements are eagerly awaited to provide more insight into these promising new products.

