ViewSonic VX1755 17″ portable monitor $307 for gaming, work and pleasure

ViewSonic has created a new 17 inch portable monitor offering a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels together with a lightning fast refresh rate of 144 Hz. The portable monitor has been specifically designed for mobile work, PC and console gaming and offers a bright and vibrant Full HD IPS display to enjoy your favourite games on wherever you may be. Simply connect your laptop, smartphone or tablet equipped with a Display Port 1.2 Alt Mode and Power Delivery via USB-C connection, to the VX1755 monitor and experience a “more productive work environment easier web browsing and a more immersive viewing experience as you stream on the go” says ViewSonic.

ViewSonic VX1755 portable monitor

“The ViewSonic VX1755 delivers a powerful, desktop-level gaming experience within a portable package. Equipped with AMD FreeSync Premium technology, the VX1755 delivers seriously smooth gameplay for serious gamers. The VX1755 can also serve as a complementary screen to a laptop or tablet for boosted productivity. With an anti-glare screen and Full HD 1080p resolution, this monitor delivers a crystal-clear viewing experience so users can see more and play more. A USB Type-C port enables quick and easy transmission of video, and audio.”

“A second USB Type-C port allows for power when using a console, or a port to connect the keyboard and mouse when on PC. Ultra-slim, compact and lightweight, the VX1755 perfectly fits into any bag, briefcase or backpack for gaming on the go.”

For more information on full specifications on the ViewSonic VX1755 17″ portable monitor now available to purchase priced at around $307, jump over to the official ViewSonic product page by following the link below.

Source : ViewSonic

