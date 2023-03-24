ViewSonic Pen Display graphics tablets



ViewSonic has this week introduced a new range of portable Pen Displays specifically designed for creators and taking the form of the 7 inch PF720, 10 inch PF1020 and the world’s lightest 12 inch ID1230 pen display graphics tablets. Created to provide a portable solution for “intense creative work such as architectural models, 3D renders, visual art, and graphic design” says ViewSonic.

Each Pen Display comes complete with a precise stylus offering 8,192 pressure sensitivity levels and is equipped with pen tips capable of replicating accurately the pleasure of writing with pen on paper says ViewSonic. “Reproduce the finest lines and most delicate shading. With a tilt of ±60 °, the digital pen holds naturally in hands so they can write, sketch, and illustrate with even greater comfort.”

“As creators adapt their lifestyles and establish new ways of creating, they demand more from their tools: spellbinding colors, intuitive pen experience, and the freedom to work from anywhere,” said George Lee, General Manager of the Electromagnetic, Touch, and Certification Business at ViewSonic. “Our brand-new pen displays are their key to unlocking creativity on a whole new level. The lightweight and compact pen displays feature a highly accurate digitizer pen that produces the most delicate strokes and delivers an intuitive drawing experience. The pen displays also offer a versatile USB Type-C one-cable solution for easy expansion of their creative setup to level up the productivity”

New ViewSonic graphics tablets

ViewSonic ID1230 12” Pen Display

Weighs from 600g.

8,192 levels of pressure sensitivity.

Supports ±60 ° tilt.

Features 8 hotkeys for efficient shortcuts.

Up to 85% NTSC and 90% Adobe RGB color gamut.

Comes with a USB Type-C port.

ViewSonic PF1020 10” Pen Tablet

Weighs from 380g.

8,192 levels of pressure sensitivity.

Supports ±60 ° tilt.

Features 8 hotkeys for efficient shortcuts.

Comes with a USB Type-C port.

ViewSonic PF720 7” Pen Tablet

Weighs from 190g.

8,192 levels of pressure sensitivity.

Supports ±60 ° tilt.

Features 5 hotkeys for efficient shortcuts.

Comes with a USB Type-C port.

“Creators can hook the compact pen displays to a monitor or another laptop and see their ideas across multiple screens – all without feeling any space constraints. Equipped with the versatile USB Type-C port, the pen display and tablets allow for super smooth file transfers, ultrafast power delivery, and connect to 4K displays or other accessories. With just a single cable, they can enjoy a clutter-free workspace and crush all tasks seamlessly.”

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet for the new graphics tablets, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

Source : ViewSonic





