Xbox short throw LED projector unveiled by ViewSonic

Are you an avid Xbox gamer seeking an immersive, larger-than-life gaming experience? If you are wondering how, the answer lies with ViewSonic’s X2-4K LED Xbox Projector. As a trusted name in visual solutions, ViewSonic raises the bar with this new projector, boasting the tag of being the first-ever “Designed for Xbox” projector.
The X2-4K offers an unprecedented gaming experience by projecting the largest certified Xbox gaming adventure on the market. It’s designed to operate at a native 120 Hz refresh rate, guaranteeing ultra-smooth game flow.
The most notable attributes of the X2-4K include:
- Native 1440p resolution at 120 Hz refresh rate for the Xbox Series X|S consoles.
- Unmatched 4K @ 60Hz Ultra HD output, facilitated by a larger DMD and TI XPR technology.
- Dynamic audio through built-in Harman Kardon speakers.
Your Xbox experience is about to receive a major upgrade.
During the development of the X2-4K LED projector, ViewSonic collaborated closely with Microsoft. The goal was clear: to create a superior gaming experience for the Xbox community.
This projector leverages the HDMI Consumer Electronics Control (CEC) to send commands to and from CEC-enabled devices. Simply put, this means you can control the X2-4K’s power and volume functions from the comfort of your couch, all through your controller. And yes, this works with all current gaming consoles with HDMI and CEC functionality.
ViewSonic X2-4K Short Throw LED Projector
- LED-based projector utilizing latest LED technology with native 4K Ultra HD HDR resolution
- Xbox exclusive resolution and refresh rate combinations: 1440p for Xbox games in 2K; 4K resolution for other video games and content
- 2,900 LED lumens of brightness; 4.2 ms ultra-fast response time; 240 Hz maximum refresh rate
- TÜV SÜD’s Low Blue Light certification: certified to alleviate concerns of eye damage and discomfort caused by prolonged viewing.
- Integrated dual Harman Kardon speakers
- 0.69-0.83 short-throw lens; horizontal/vertical keystone and 4-corner adjustment capabilities
- Up to 60,000 hour estimated usable light source life, equal to one movie per day for life.
- Available in July 2023 for an estimated street price of $1,599.99
