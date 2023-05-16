ASUS ZenScreen MB16QHG portable monitor WQXGA

ASUS have launched a new display this week offering a compact and portable screen in the form of the ASUS ZenScreen MB16QHG. The portable monitor features a WQXGA (2560 x 1600) IPS panel, the ZenScreen MB16QHG promises to deliver sharp, clear visuals that breathe life into your digital experience. One of its key features is the 120 Hz SmoothMotion technology, designed to ensure silky-smooth visuals with minimal lag – whether you’re rapidly navigating through web pages or engaged in intense gaming sessions.

Capable of being used as a secondary display the monitor features High-Dynamic-Range (HDR) technology that is in compliance with DisplayHDR 400 standards. This means that it offers a stunning contrast ratio, ensuring that the darkest and lightest parts of the image are displayed with vivid detail. Moreover, with a 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, the screen reproduces colors with stunning accuracy, presenting a more vibrant and realistic viewing experience.

What is WQXGA?

WQXGA, stands for Wide Quad Extended Graphics Array, is a display resolution specification. The term describes a screen resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels, offering a 16:10 aspect ratio. This resolution is particularly common in 27-30 inch computer monitors and 10-11 inch tablets.

The ‘wide quad’ part of WQXGA means it has four times as many pixels as a standard WXGA (1280 x 800) display, essentially doubling the resolution both horizontally and vertically. This high resolution offers users sharper, clearer images and text, making it ideal for graphic-intensive tasks like design, gaming, or high-definition video playback.

The screen features wide viewing angles of 178°. This attribute makes sure that you get a consistently high-quality image, irrespective of whether you’re directly in front of the screen or viewing it from an off-center position. In short, the ZenScreen MB16QHG offers a seamless blend of speed, precision, and color, ensuring an unmatched visual experience.

ASUS portable monitor

“ZenScreen MB16QHG includes highly adjustable features that give users the flexibility and versatility to create a setup that best suits differing needs. The foldable L-shaped kickstand securely props it up at any angle. Alternatively, it can also be laid flat on a table in landscape mode for collaborative work. A built-in tripod socket readily fits standard tripods, allowing users to vary the height of the display according to preference.”

“When connected to a Windows PC, the ASUS DisplayWidget Lite tool enables ZenScreen MB16QHG to sense its orientation and automatically switches the display between landscape and portrait modes. Landscape mode is ideal for presentations and spreadsheets, while portrait mode makes it easy when it comes to coding websites and provides the perfect view when reading documents or books.”

Source : ASUS



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals