Philips 279C9 27″ 4K, IPS, 60 Hz, FreeSync, DisplayHDR 400 monitor unveiled

Philips has announced a new monitor will be made available at the end of this month August 2020 in the form of the new 27 inch 4K Philips 279C9, priced at £439 or €489 depending on your location. The Ultra HD Philips 279C9 monitor features a Zero Bezel design, which eliminates the surrounding frame resulting in an expansive picture and simultaneously enables seamless multi-monitor set-ups, says Philips.

The Philips 279C9 is fitted with a USB Type-C connector, enabling users to transfer data at a super-speed and charge the laptop at the same time up to 65 W. The Philips 279C9 monitor also features one DisplayPort, 2 x HDMI and 4 x USB 3.2 ports and the IPS panel provides extra-wide viewing angles of 178/178 degrees, allowing for a clear and bright image from almost every angle.

“Moreover, IPS displays ensure remarkably crisp images with vivid colors, making them ideal not only for viewing and editing photos, movies and for web browsing, and the VESA-certified DisplayHDR 400 support, this monitor reproduces every detail. A great and fuller color palette will enrich the vision and make every image more engaging, with deeper and more nuanced blacks, and peak brightness up to 400 nits. The Philips 279C9 also supports AMD FreeSync technology for effortlessly smooth gameplay without stutter or tearing, while also supporting SmartImage game mode for picture enhancement. “

Source : TPU

