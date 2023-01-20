ViewSonic 105 inch ViewBoard 5K interactive display showcased at ISE 2023

ViewSonic has this week announced it will be showcasing its huge 105 inch interactive display at this years ISE 2023 event taking place in Spain between January 31st and February 3rd 2023. During the show ViewSonic will debut its new 5K resolution ViewBoard building on the companies range which currently includes 55 inch, 65 inch, 75 inch and 86 inch displays.

After the acceleration of digital collaboration over the years, ViewSonic is dedicated to offering innovative visual solutions for every type of workplace – from individual work to corporate workplaces,” said Bonny Cheng, COO of ViewSonic. At ISE 2023, we are thrilled to present the power of interactive and wireless presentations using our latest technologies. The goal is to boost greater team efficiency and productivity, whether they are gathered in a single working space or connected with other offices globally.

ViewSonic ViewBoard

5K interactive display

“The company will debut its largest interactive display – the 105” 5K resolution ViewBoard as well as showcase its new Presentation Display for video conferencing. Additionally, the exhibit will feature the company’s latest large format displays, which include the All-in-One LED Displays and the Luminous Superior Series lamp-free projectors, allowing visitors to experience possibilities for seamless hybrid meeting spaces.

“To demonstrate the possibilities for productive modern workspaces, ViewSonic will be exhibiting the upcoming 105” ViewBoard with a 21:9 wide screen in 5K resolution as well as the 86” 4K ViewBoard. These ViewBoards feature a powerful multimedia soundbar that delivers engaging audiovisuals, making communication more effective. Attendees will also be able to experience the latest 75” 4K Presentation Display which features advanced video conferencing capabilities. With an all-in-one conferencing camera, the real-to-life sound is captured through voice tracking, making the solution ideal for hybrid group meetings.”

ISE 2023 Booth #2Q600, Hall 2, Fira Barcelona Gran Via, Spain

Source : ViewSonic





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals