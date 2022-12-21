Mercedes Benz to show off its latest technology at CES

Mercedes Benz has announced that it will show off its latest technology at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023 in January.

The luxury car maker will be providing more details on what it has planned for electric vehicles, its latest in-car technology, and more.

Automaker and technology brand Mercedes‑Benz is returning to CES in Las Vegas the first week of 2023. At the forefront will be the theme of “Tech to Desire,” illustrating how technological developments from Mercedes‑Benz enrich the lives of its customers. The focus is on innovations that give back time, make life easier and generate excitement.

The highlight of the brand’s presence at CES will be the tech talks held at the Mercedes-Benz booth 5041 inside the West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center on January 5 at 12:00 p.m., where Chief Technology Officer Markus Schäfer and Chief Software Officer Magnus Östberg will be joined by a number of collaboration partners. Together, they will announce news about the Mercedes‑Benz electrification strategy. They will also discuss automated driving features that give back time, and explain how new developments in in-car audio, streaming and entertainment will generate customer excitement. To round out the program, Mercedes will unveil an artistic collaboration with an innovative entertainment brand, reinventing an icon of pop culture.

You can find out more information about what Mercedes Benz has planned for the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show at the link below.

Source Mercedes





