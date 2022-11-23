The new Mercedes EQE EV SUV was made official back in October and now we have details on how much the car will cost in the UK.

Pricing for the new Mercedes EQE EV SUV starts at £90,000 in the UK and the car will gongo on sale in the UK in the spring of 2023.

The modular drive concept enables the EQE SUV to offer a wide range of maximum total drive outputs from 215 to 300 kW. Depending on the vehicle equipment and configuration, the European vehicles can achieve WLTP ranges of up to 590 kilometres2. In the EQE SUV, the lithium-ion battery consists of ten modules. In certain cases the innovative battery management software, which was developed in-house, can be updated over-the-air (OTA).

The EQE SUV offers the possibility of activating additional vehicle functions via over-the-air technology (OTA) in a number of functional areas. This means that after purchase and having chosen the original new car configuration, some of the EQE SUV’s equipment can be individually customised. The OTA functions are available in the Mercedes me Store, and the range will be successively expanded.

Source Mercedes, Auto Express





