Mercedes EQE EV SUV unveiled

We recently saw the new Mercedes AMG EQE, Mercedes Benz also announced another version of the car, the Mercedes EQE.

The Mercedes EQE comes with a range of 590 kilometers and the car will be available in EQE 350+, EQE 350 4MATIC, and EQE 500 4MATIC models.

The EQE SUV is the multi-purpose variant of the EQE executive saloon. Like the latter, it is available with the essential innovations of the EQS and at the same time is more dynamic than the EQS SUV. The EQE SUV is one of the most spacious representatives of its class. Yet it is more compact than the EQE Saloon and, at 3030 millimetres, has a wheelbase that is nine centimetres shorter. The external dimensions are 4863/1940/1686 millimetres (length/width1/height). As the fourth model after the two EQS and EQE Saloons as well as the EQS SUV, the EQE SUV uses the new all-electric platform.

he current generation of driving assistance systems includes numerous functions that support the driver. The general standard equipment of the EQE SUV includes ATTENTION ASSIST, Active Brake Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist, Parking Package with reversing camera and Speed Limit Assist. The status and activity of the systems are shown in a full-screen view in the assistance display in the driver’s display. Further options are available in the Assistance Package and also the Driving Assistance Plus Package.

You can find out more details about the new Mercedes EQE SUV over at Mercedes Benz at the link below.

Source Mercedes



