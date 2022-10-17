Mercedes AMG EQE SUV gets official

Mercedes Benz has unveiled its latest SUV, the Mercedes AMG EQE and the car comes with two electric motors that produce up to 677 horsepower.

The Mercedes AMG EQE will come with a 0 to 60 miles per hour time of 3.4 seconds and it will have a top speed of 149 miles per hour with the SMG Dynamic Plus package.

AMG presents the 2024 AMG EQE SUV, the next milestone in its electrification strategy – the first all-electric SUV from the performance and sports car brand. With its spacious interior and performance-oriented drive concept, it is the most versatile electric vehicle in the Mercedes-AMG portfolio. The new model also offers generous space for passengers and luggage. Like the AMG EQS Sedan and AMG EQE Sedan, the AMG EQE SUV is based on the electric platform from Mercedes-EQ. Two powerful electric motors and fully variable all-wheel drive form the basis for the hallmark AMG dynamic driving experience. The Mercedes-AMG developers have also designed many other parameters independently. These include the AMG RIDE CONTROL+ air suspension with Adaptive Damping System, rear-axle steering and AMG ACTIVE RIDE CONTROL – an AMG-specific roll stabilization system. Added to this are the AMG SOUND EXPERIENCE and exterior and interior design.

“The AMG EQE SUV is another milestone in our Future of Driving Performance. The new model is our first all‑electric SUV. And, after the AMG EQS and AMG EQE Sedan models, this is already the third performance model that we have been able to realize as a derivative on the Mercedes-EQ electric platform. With its variable interior and high-performance all-wheel drive, it is Mercedes-AMG’s most versatile electric vehicle. A real all-rounder – a real AMG!” says Philipp Schiemer, CEO of Mercedes-AMG GmbH.

