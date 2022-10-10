Mercedes B Class facelift revealed

Mercedes Benz is launching a facelift version of their Mercedes B Class and the car will get a number of upgrades over the previous model.

This will include some new optional LED headlamps, an updated radiator grille, and bumper, plus some new 19-inch wheels and more.

Progressive, confident exterior: At first glance, the updated front end catches the eye. The newly designed, optionally available LED headlamps, the sporty bumper and the radiator grille give the new B-Class a dynamic boost thanks to their smooth transition to the visually compact greenhouse. The Sports Tourer demonstrates its sporty aplomb with, among other things, externally flush-mounted wheels with four additional rim designs in dimensions of up to 19 inches, including optional high-gloss black painted light-alloy wheels in multi-spoke design and with a high-gloss rim flange for the AMG Line. But the rear view also conveys dynamism and power: the new, two-part rear lights now feature LED technology as standard and serve to reinforce the impression of breadth at the rear. They are supported by the aero spoilers attached to the side of the rear window, which improve aerodynamics. The new B-Class is available in ten different solid/metallic or special paint finishes.

You can find out more details about the updated Mercedes Benz B Class over at the Mercedes website at the link below.

Source Mercedes Benz



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals