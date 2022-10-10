Mercedes Benz GLC starts at £51,855 in the UK

The new Mercedes Benz GLC is now available to buy in the UK and the car starts at £51,855 on the road, the top model the GLC 300 e Premium Plus starts at £72,210.

There are a number of models in the range at launched with three mild hybrid options and two plug-in hybrid models.

The GLC is available as a mild hybrid or a plug-in hybrid with a choice of petrol or diesel engine. The plug-in hybrid features 48 volt technology and an integrated starter-generator (GLC 300 d 4MATIC, GLC 300 4MATIC, GLC 220 d 4MATIC). There also the choice of a petrol or diesel plug-in hybrid (GLC 300 e 4MATIC, GLC 300 de 4MATIC).

Key components of the GLC’s dynamically designed chassis are a new four-link suspension at the front and a multi-link independent rear suspension mounted to a subframe. The standard suspension already provides a high level of ride and noise comfort, agile handling and driving enjoyment. The AMG Line specification features the sports suspension as standard while the plug-in hybrids all have air suspension and level control at the rear axle as standard.

Source Mercedes



